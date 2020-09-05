55.1 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 5, 2020 10:42am

Minnesota Senate candidate says ‘crazy’ urban liberals driving people to Trump, could flip state red

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump could flip Minnesota — a state that has been blue since 1972 —  because of a mishandled coronavirus response and continuing civil unrest in Democrat-run cities, GOP Senate candidate Jason Lewis said Saturday.

The former congressman is battling incumbent Democrat Tina Smith in a Senate race that Real Clear Politics recently moved from “leaning Democrat” to “toss-up.”

TRUMP SLAMS BIDEN OVER ‘RADICAL LEFT’ RIOTS IN NEW WISCONSIN, MINNESOTA ADS

“It’s sort of a microcosm of the entire country. As the urban liberals become a little bit more crazy, it drives everybody else into Trump country and red country,” Lewis said on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Acknowledging the importance of the state, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced he will campaign in-person in Minnesota as the rival campaigns ramp up advertising statewide.

VETERAN RUNNING FOR CONGRESS IN MINN.: I WOULD DEFEND POLICE, BE A VOICE FOR KEEPING COMMUNITY SAFE

Trump lost Minnesota by just 44,000 votes in 2016.

With the election less than two months away, Lewis thinks momentum is building in the president’s favor.

“And especially so since Donald Trump has done the most important thing he could for the GOP, and he’s brought the working man and woman back to the party,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the riots that followed, Lewis said law and order has become the No. 1 issue for many voters, as well as the coronavirus lockdown and concerns that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz mishandled the state’s response to the pandemic.

“I think we are going to win, and I think the president is going to win,” Lewis said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Minnesota Senate candidate says ‘crazy’ urban liberals driving people to Trump, could flip state red

News WWNR -
0
President Trump could flip Minnesota -- a state that has been blue since 1972 --  because of a mishandled coronavirus response and continuing civil unrest in Democrat-run...
Read more

Qanta Ahmed: As a Muslim American Trump admirer, I say to Joy Reid and Ilhan Omar: Shame on you!

News WWNR -
0
Two Trump-hating, far-left radical women made news this week as they got into an argument about how to best insult President Trump. As...
Read more

Victor Davis Hanson: Joe Biden has become a tragic prisoner of his own paradoxes

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his handlers have known that he should have been out and about, weighing in daily on the...
Read more

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: Progress being made against coronavirus, but keep taking precautions to fight spread

News WWNR -
0
At the start of the long Labor Day weekend Friday, President Trump gave us some important reminders about commonsense safety precautions we can...
Read more

Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens have a complicated history on and off the court

News WWNR -
0
Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams and 2017 winner Sloane Stephens are set to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Qanta Ahmed: As a Muslim American Trump admirer, I say to Joy Reid and Ilhan Omar: Shame on you!

WWNR -
0
Two Trump-hating, far-left radical women made news this week as they got into an argument about how to best insult President Trump. As...
Read more
News

Victor Davis Hanson: Joe Biden has become a tragic prisoner of his own paradoxes

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his handlers have known that he should have been out and about, weighing in daily on the...
Read more
News

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: Progress being made against coronavirus, but keep taking precautions to fight spread

WWNR -
0
At the start of the long Labor Day weekend Friday, President Trump gave us some important reminders about commonsense safety precautions we can...
Read more
News

Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens have a complicated history on and off the court

WWNR -
0
Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams and 2017 winner Sloane Stephens are set to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA...
Read more
News

Exonerated Five’s Dr. Yusef Salaam talks life after Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’

WWNR -
0
Dr. Yusef Salaam is getting personal.The 46-year-old teamed up with author Ibi Zoboi on a young adult novel titled “Punching the Air,” with...
Read more
News

Steve Forbes predicts Biden presidency would be ‘unmitigated disaster,’ bring return of ‘stagflation’

WWNR -
0
A Joe Biden presidency would be "an unmitigated disaster" for the American economy, Forbes magazine editor-in-chief and two-time GOP presidential candidate Steve Forbes told...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap