Miranda Devine slams Twitter for ‘naked hypocrisy’ of locking NY Post account

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine slammed Twitter on Thursday for locking the outlet’s official account the day before because of an article published by the newspaper that was critical of Hunter Biden.

“They completely locked up our Twitter account yesterday. They closed it down. We couldn’t use it,” Devine told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

“And if you were ever in any doubt that Facebook and Twitter, the Big Tech oligarchs, are corruptly partisan, then here’s the proof.”

On Wednesday afternoon, NY Post business reporter Noah Manskar first alerted that the outlet’s official Twitter account had been locked due to the Biden story being sourced from allegedly “hacked” information.

“The Post’s primary Twitter account (@nypost) has also been locked because the Hunter Biden stories violate its rules against ‘distribution of hacked material,’ per email we received from Twitter,” he wrote.

Twitter also locked several other accounts, including that of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as others who shared the article, including NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck. Facebook also limited the distribution of the story, claiming that they would rely on its fact-checking partners to determine its legitimacy.

The Post report, which Fox News hasn’t independently verified yet, contained a purported email between Hunter Biden and an adviser to Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, who thanked the younger Biden for “giving an opportunity” to meet then-Vice President Joe Biden.

REP. KEN BUCK DEMANDS DOJ INVESTIGATE REMOVAL OF BIG TECH PROTECTION AFTER CENSORING OF NYPOST BIDEN ARTICLE

Devine said Twitter’s moves to lock accounts that shared the article are “unacceptable.”

“I honestly don’t see how they think that they can get away with this kind of naked hypocrisy because where were they when The New York Times just two weeks ago published, leaked or should we say ‘hacked’ tax returns from the president, Donald Trump?” she asked. “No problem there.”

“There is no problem with the ‘1619 Project’ that The New York Times has been publishing that has been shown to be full of misrepresentations and errors,” she continued, also bringing up the Steele dossier and the fact that “there was no push back” when the “tissue of lies” was spread “throughout social media.”

“So it seems that iBg Tech only censors media companies, only censors stories, when they’re negative toward the Biden campaign,” Devine said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addressed the controversy late Wednesday, calling his company’s actions “unacceptable.”

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great,” he tweeted. “And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

Fox News’ Yael Halon and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.