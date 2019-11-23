40.8 F
Beckley
Friday, November 22, 2019 8:56pm

Miss Universe contestant representing Vietnam to wear iced coffee-inspired costume for competition

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Hoang Thuy, the young woman representing Vietnam in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, will be wearing quite the elaborate costume on stage.

She is set to depict “Ca Phe Phin Sua Da” (iced coffee with condensed milk), a very popular drink in the Southeast Asian country.

MISS UNIVERSE WINNER IS CATRIONA GRAY, 24, FROM PHILIPPINES

The costume was created by designer Tran Nguyen Minh Duc. It features a bedazzled jumpsuit with tons of beading detail. It also has a large spoon prop, filter headpiece and cup skirt, but Thuy reportedly found that difficult to walk in.

“Filter coffee with condensed milk is a favourite drink of many international friends. I believe I will give my best performance with this costume at the Miss Universe contest,” Thuy said according to Vn Express.

In 2018, the woman representing Vietnam wore a food-inspired costume. H’Hen Nie donned a banh mi (bread) costume and she finished in the Top 5.

MISS UNIVERSE PAULINA VEGA: ‘WHEN I WON THE CROWN, IT WAS LIKE WINNING THE WORLD CUP!’

Thuy will be competing against Cheslie Kryst, who is representing the United States after being crowned Miss USA 2019.

She told Fox News after winning the title in May, “I prepared and I knew that I could be Miss USA,” she explained. “That’s what I wanted, and that was my goal. But actually winning is a whole other experience.”

Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, was crowned the new Miss USA 2019. 

Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, was crowned the new Miss USA 2019. 
(HO/The Miss Universe Organization)

“You know, when they called my name, my mind kind of went blank. All I could think was, ‘They’re about to put the crown on my head. Where’s my mom?’ And I was looking for her in the audience. She was there with a picture of my face on a stick, waving it around… But it was an amazing moment, and very surreal.”

The 68th Miss Universe show features 93 contestants from around the world. It will air Sunday, December 8 on Fox and Telemundo from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Steve Harvey is serving as host for the fifth consecutive year.

“We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization.

MISS USA 2019 CROWNS FULL-TIME ATTORNEY CHESLIE KRYST AS WINNER

Catriona Gray from the Philippines won the crown in 2018.



Source link

Recent Articles

Miss Universe contestant representing Vietnam to wear iced coffee-inspired costume for competition

News WWNR -
0
Hoang Thuy, the young woman representing Vietnam in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant, will be wearing quite the elaborate costume on stage.She is...
Read more

U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for suspicious activity reports on Hunter Biden

News WWNR -
0
The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department to provide any reports of money laundering or fraud related...
Read more

Kellyanne Conway’s husband says she’s an ‘enabler’ of ‘criminal’ Trump

News WWNR -
0
George Conway, the husband of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, said on Friday that his wife was an "enabler" and "cheerleader" for President Trump, who...
Read more

‘Young Sheldon’ creator Chuck Lorre sneaks political jab at Trump into end credits

News WWNR -
0
TV uber-producer Chuck Lorre snuck a jab at President Donald Trump and the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the end credits of CBS’ “Young Sheldon”...
Read more

Mysterious double Viking boat burial discovered

News WWNR -
0
A mysterious double Viking boat burial has been discovered in Norway, intriguing experts.Last month archaeologists excavating a site at Vinjeroa in central Norway...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for suspicious activity reports on Hunter Biden

WWNR -
0
The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department to provide any reports of money laundering or fraud related...
Read more
News

Kellyanne Conway’s husband says she’s an ‘enabler’ of ‘criminal’ Trump

WWNR -
0
George Conway, the husband of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, said on Friday that his wife was an "enabler" and "cheerleader" for President Trump, who...
Read more
News

‘Young Sheldon’ creator Chuck Lorre sneaks political jab at Trump into end credits

WWNR -
0
TV uber-producer Chuck Lorre snuck a jab at President Donald Trump and the ongoing impeachment inquiry into the end credits of CBS’ “Young Sheldon”...
Read more
News

Mysterious double Viking boat burial discovered

WWNR -
0
A mysterious double Viking boat burial has been discovered in Norway, intriguing experts.Last month archaeologists excavating a site at Vinjeroa in central Norway...
Read more
News

FlyEase cleats a passion project for Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin

WWNR -
0
3:00 AM ETBrady HendersonESPN RENTON, Wash. -- Shaquem Griffin figured he was just getting the grand tour.The Seattle Seahawks linebacker had signed with...
Read more
News

‘View’ hosts Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman remain fast friends: ‘We’ve had so many bad experiences in this industry’

WWNR -
0
Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are opening up about their close friendship, revealing they are like "salt and pepper" in a new interview.The "View" co-hosts had been friends...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap