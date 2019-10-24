63 F
Missouri man, former Arby’s employee, is accused of mutilating cat at restaurant: reports

By WWNR
A Missouri man is accused of entering his former workplace, – an Arby’s restaurant, on Saturday and mutilating a cat in the bathroom, according to reports.

Tanner Maggard, 19, once worked at the Arby’s in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit but was fired in June, WDAF-TV reported.

Police say Maggard entered the restaurant, placed an order and went into the men’s restroom. They say that when Maggard came out, he said to the manager, “Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom.”

Police say the manager found the remains of a cat that had been mutilated and decapitated on a changing table, WDAF-TV reported.

Maggard now faces animal abuse and property damage charges, according to Jackson County court records.

Online records indicate Maggard was booked into the Jackson County Jail and had apparently bonded out as of Wednesday.

He had no listed attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



