‘Mistake’ for Trump to focus so much on Hunter Biden allegations, says Mike Huckabee

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump is making a “mistake” if he focuses on the Hunter Biden laptop story on the campaign trail and at the next presidential debate, Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee said on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it is a mistake because the average person doesn’t understand it, it is too complicated, and, frankly, it doesn’t matter to them,” Huckabee said in response to “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, who asked whether Trump should emphasize the story in the campaign’s closing days.

“They care about their health care costs, they care about their taxes, they care about safety and their neighborhood on their block and in their yard. Focus on that and he wins the election by a landslide,” Huckabee suggested.

Huckabee’s comments came after Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Monday that in this week’s debate the president will bring up allegations that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden met with a Ukrainian business associate of his son, Hunter, as reported by the New York Post last week. 

The Biden campaign has said that it reviewed Biden’s “official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.” Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said on CNN the emails are part of a smear campaign coming “from the Kremlin,” have slammed the report. But Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on FOX Business on Monday that there is no intelligence to support Schiff’s assertion. 

“I think Joe Biden is compromised … Joe Biden has now dodged this multiple times. Are you the ‘big guy?’ Are you the ‘chairman?’ Is Hunter Biden handling family expenses and setting aside money for you?” Miller said on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “If Kristen Welker, the moderator, doesn’t bring it up, I think you’re pretty safe to assume that the president will. Again, these are real simple questions.”

The comments by Miller could indicate a renewed focus on attacks on Biden’s family from the Trump campaign as the presidential election is just over two weeks away. Miller also on Monday mentioned Joe Biden’s brothers, Frank and James, accusing them of being “grifters” and “making a lot of money off the system for years.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.



