Mister Bee Potato Chips, Tudor’s Biscuit World CollaborateOn New Biscuit and Gravy Potato Chip OfferingA portion of the sales to support Make-A-Wish ® West Virginia

Charleston, W.Va. (January 30, 2024) – Two iconic West Virginia brands — Mister Bee Potato

Chips and Tudor’s Biscuit World – have joined forces to offer a new Biscuit and Gravy flavored

potato chip. A portion of the sale of every chip bag (now in stores throughout the Mountain

State) will support the work of Make-A-Wish ® West Virginia.

The new Mister Bee Biscuit and Gravy chips are available at the following retail outlets:

 Walmart

 Kroger

 Go-Mart

 Par Mar Stores

 Piggly Wiggly Stores

Walmart stores carrying the chips include those in Huntington, Barboursville, South Charleston,

Hurricane, Cross Lanes, Nitro, Logan, Williamson, Mason, Ripley and Spencer.

“Our team at Mister Bee is always looking for new and innovative ways to tantalize the taste

buds of our customers, and we found a great match in Tudor’s Biscuit World’s biscuit and gravy

offering,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “The partnership we

have built here is very special, and it also supports a very worthy cause in our communities.”

Tudor’s Marketing Manager, Elizabeth Epling said, “Our company operates in four states now

but our heritage originated in Charleston, and we have a strong commitment to our loyal

customers and our philanthropic partner – Make-A-Wish. There is no greater privilege than

helping grant meaningful wishes for children who are fighting critical illnesses.”

Jo Beth Smith, who manages the Charleston office of Make-A-Wish supporting youth and

families in 23 West Virginia southern counties, agreed. “This is a labor of love for everyone who

is dedicated to this organization. These wishes help children build the physical and emotional

strength they need to fight their illnesses. We are so grateful to Tudor’s Biscuit World and

Mister Bee Potato Chips for helping us to make their dreams come true.”

Currently, the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter is one of the most

active in the country, having fulfilled more than 21,000 wishes. The Mountain State offices of

the 40-year-old organization are located in Charleston and Morgantown.