MLB pitcher Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence

The girlfriend of former Minnesota Twins pitcher Sam Dyson accused the righty of domestic violence in two social media posts.

Alexis Elizabeth made the allegations on her personal Instagram and the Instagram page she keeps for her cat. According to Hardball Talk, Alexis made the allegation on her cat’s page from the animal’s perspective. The picture taken was of the cat sitting on a box.

“Mom has put up with a lot and some people won’t believe her and that’s okay. This isn’t about believing a person or situation. This is about safety at this point. Mom took me to grandmas for good because unlike my previous ‘safe space,’ GRANDMAS is a safe space,” she wrote on the feline’s page Tuesday.

She, as the cat, added: “I don’t have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don’t have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me. I don’t have to be scared anymore. This was a preventable incident. This did not need to happen, but it did.”

In a separate post on her personal account Sunday, Alexis wrote about being “bullied” and said she “allowed more things to happen than I want to admit.”

“I’m not ashamed or embarrassed of the current me because I know I didn’t do this to myself. I didn’t make me hate me. But what I can tell my family, friends, and the world is I am on the road to recovery and loving myself again. I’ve closed a chapter in my life,” she said.

The San Francisco Giants traded Dyson to the Twins during the season. Dyson elected to become a free agent after posting a 7.15 ERA in 12 games with Minnesota.

MLB has yet to comment on the allegations.



