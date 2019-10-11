76 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 5:49pm

MLB Playoffs Daily — What do Nationals, Cardinals have left in the tank?

By WWNR
NewsSports


There was plenty of drama and thrills in both National League division series. Now we see what the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals have left in the tank as they meet with a trip to the World Series on the line.

What’s on tap

Friday’s schedule

8:08 p.m. ET: Nationals at Cardinals, Game 1

The most important thing of the day: The Cardinals and Nationals barely had a chance to catch their collective breath, but both teams are in the same boat. Neither side has its preferred pitching choice on the mound, but it sure beats sitting at home, and both Game 1 starters have been better than you might think. St. Louis’ Miles Mikolas had a 2.81 ERA with 37 strikeouts and nine walks over his past seven starts plus one inning of relief in the NLDS, while Washington’s Anibal Sanchez had a 3.28 ERA over his past eight starts, including a solid five-inning start in Game 3 against the Dodgers.

The view from inside the ballpark

ST. LOUIS — After very different Game 5 experiences, the lead-up to Friday’s NLCS Game 1 was as much about catching up on sleep as gearing up for the opener after Washington’s late-night thriller in L.A., which the Cardinals watched from Atlanta while waiting to see where they were headed next. When things start up again Friday, it will be a cold, cold night in St. Louis as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s for Game 1. — Dan Mullen

A stat to impress your friends: We’re guaranteed to see something new and fresh in the World Series as the only possible matchup that could be a repeat is Yankees-Cardinals, and they haven’t met for all the marbles since 1964.

Predictions

There’s something about cold October air in The Lou that makes it really hard to pick against the Cardinals. The biggest thing about Game 1 is that St. Louis isn’t facing one of the Nationals’ top three starters, and I fully expect the Cards to make the most of facing Anibal Sanchez and not Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg. Cardinals 5, Nationals 3 — Mullen

No, Anibal Sanchez isn’t Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg, but he’s a quality No. 4 starter and he’ll be good enough in the opener. Plus, the Juan Soto home run off Clayton Kershaw is just the beginning of a spectacular postseason for him. He hits two more in this game. Nationals 6, Cardinals 3 — David Schoenfield

About last night

Stud of the night: It’s got to be Gerrit Cole, who crushed the dreams of the underdog Rays to the tune of eight innings, two hits allowed, 10 strikeouts and one trip to the American League Championship Series secured.

Dud of the night: Rays starter Tyler Glasnow gave up hits to the first four batters he faced, and by then the Astros had all the runs they would need.

Highlight of the night:

play

0:54

Gerrit Cole’s 10 strikeouts against the Rays in Game 5 marks the 11th straight game with 10-plus K’s, which sets an MLB record.

Off the diamond

Social media says:

Quotes of note: “I don’t think you have to look any further than this city to see how big of an impact you can make. We see guys come in, particularly David Freese, gosh, playing against the Dodgers this year. The reception for what he did in the postseason here, you can turn yourself into a legend in a place like this.” — Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller on playing in October

Best of the playoffs so far …

Our running postseason MVP: There are a lot of ways to break down the dominance of Astros starter Gerrit Cole so far — a 0.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, 3 walks, 6 hits allowed over 15⅔ innings, including eight stifling innings in Game 5 against the Rays. Then there’s this: Cole joins Mike Mussina in the 1997 ALCS as the only pitchers with at least 25 strikeouts and one or fewer runs allowed in a single series in postseason history.





Source link

Recent Articles

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

Money WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more

Cain Velasquez signs multiyear deal with WWE; Tyson Fury also to appear

News WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- WWE's next big show is going to have some serious combat sports flavor.Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC...
Read more

Appeals court blocks Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions

News WWNR -
0
A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Friday that Ohio cannot enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show the baby has Down...
Read more

Zach Brown says ex-Redskins teammate Kirk Cousins ‘weakest part’ of Vikings attack

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Zach Brown was not complimentary of former teammate Kirk Cousins when assessing Sunday's matchup between Philadelphia and the Minnesota...
Read more

Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more
News

Cain Velasquez signs multiyear deal with WWE; Tyson Fury also to appear

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- WWE's next big show is going to have some serious combat sports flavor.Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC...
Read more
News

Appeals court blocks Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions

WWNR -
0
A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Friday that Ohio cannot enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show the baby has Down...
Read more
News

Zach Brown says ex-Redskins teammate Kirk Cousins ‘weakest part’ of Vikings attack

WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Zach Brown was not complimentary of former teammate Kirk Cousins when assessing Sunday's matchup between Philadelphia and the Minnesota...
Read more
News

Indicted Giuliani associate worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch Firtash

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the two Florida businessmen who helped U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe...
Read more
News

U.S. must use Nations League to show it has turned the corner under Berhalter

WWNR -
0
3:17 PM ETNoah DavisESPN WASHINGTON -- On Friday night, the United States men's national team opens its CONCACAF Nations League campaign at Audi...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap