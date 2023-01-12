MLK Commission and HHOMA to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Ecumenical service, march, and bell-ringing ceremony

CHARLESTON, WV — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host a Commemoration and Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an Ecumenical Service, march, and bell-ringing at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023. Governor Jim Justice will lead the bell-ringing ceremony. Nationally recognized journalist Asra Nomani will be the event’s keynote speaker. Nomani is Senior Fellow in the Practice of Journalism at Independent Women’s Network, the national grassroots and advocacy arm of Independent Women’s Voice.The ceremony can be viewed live on West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Facebook Page or on the broadcast scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. from WV Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Channel. The symbolic march will follow the Ecumenical Service with the bell-ringing to begin at noon on the steps of the Capitol. The event is open to the public and free of charge. “We are honored to celebrate the life of Dr. King,” said HHOMA Executive Director and Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission Chair Jill Upson. “His achievements and dedication to strengthening communities with peace and solidarity for mankind empower us all to be great.”