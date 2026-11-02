Monday Raleigh County School Closure Hearings Rescheduled

Public hearings on Raleigh County Schools’ proposal to close Mabscott Elementary School and merge students into Crescent and Hollywood elementary schools have been rescheduled following the cancellation of meetings originally planned for Monday, Nov. 2.

The hearings will now be held Thursday, Nov. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Woodrow Wilson High School auditorium and continuing at 7:30 p.m. at the Crescent Elementary School gymnasium. The proposal also includes relocating the Severe Disabilities Program from Hollywood Elementary School to Beckley Elementary School.

If either hearing cannot be completed on Nov. 5, it will continue on Nov. 9 at the same locations.

Community members will have the opportunity to provide public comment on the proposal during both hearings.