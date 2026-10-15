Monroe County Schools Take Precautions Amid Regional Skin Infection Concerns

UNION, W.Va. — Monroe County Schools canceled all after-school activities Wednesday, October 14, as a precaution following reports of bacterial skin infections in surrounding school communities and athletic programs.

School officials say the decision allowed personnel to thoroughly clean and disinfect athletic facilities, locker rooms, shared equipment and frequently touched surfaces.

The district emphasized that the precautionary cancellation does not necessarily indicate a confirmed outbreak within Monroe County Schools. Officials are continuing to gather and verify information regarding potential cases.

The concerns involve bacterial skin infections, including staph, MRSA and impetigo.

Monroe County is the latest southern West Virginia school system to take precautions. Three Wyoming County schools were closed for much of last week following reports of staph infections. Greenbrier County Schools also issued guidance to families about hygiene and cleaning.

Monroe County officials are encouraging parents, particularly those with children participating in athletics, to watch for symptoms including redness, swelling, painful bumps, sores, blisters or drainage.

Families noticing concerning symptoms should seek medical evaluation.

Under guidance from the Monroe County Health Department, students with actively draining skin lesions are prohibited from participating in athletics until the affected areas have healed sufficiently and return-to-play requirements are met.

Students prescribed oral antibiotics for skin infections must complete at least 72 hours of treatment before returning to athletic activities. Additional medical requirements may apply.

School officials stress that attendance requirements and athletic participation restrictions are not necessarily the same.

Families with questions may contact Monroe County Schools Nurse Jessica Thomas at 304-772-3094, extension 322, or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.