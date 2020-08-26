Montage mocks mainstream media’s ‘talking point’ calling first night of GOP convention ‘dark’

Much of the mainstream media appear to be on the same page about the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Washington Free Beacon senior writer David Rutz tweeted a montage Tuesday that rounded up the reactions from a night which included speeches from former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

CNN’s “New Day” anchors John Berman and Alisyn Camerota were in sync on Tuesday morning with Berman calling the gathering “dark,” “divisive,” and a “dark dystopian view of America” while Camerota called it a “dark and distorted version of reality” with Republicans providing a “dark warning” to voters.

MONTAGE MOCKS CNN, MSNBC ANCHORS FOR CLAIMING TRUMP’S AT ‘WAR’ WITH EVERYTHING

Journalists on ABC, CBS, and MSNBC all said the speakers were “painting a dark picture.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle questioned the GOP’s “decision to go dark” while CNN’s Don Lemon said the first night of the convention “really took a dark turn,” adding that it was “very ominous.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As Rutz highlighted by tweeting the phrase “Talking Point Alert,” the media’s rhetoric “curiously matched up” with an official statement from the Biden campaign, calling the GOP convention “dark and divisive.”

Last month, the Free Beacon mocked CNN and MSNBC for claiming over the course of the Trump presidency that the president has been at war with virtually everything from “the truth,” “justice” “the media,” “immigrants,” and “women,” to “masks.”