62.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:05am

Montage mocks mainstream media’s ‘talking point’ calling first night of GOP convention ‘dark’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Much of the mainstream media appear to be on the same page about the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Washington Free Beacon senior writer David Rutz tweeted a montage Tuesday that rounded up the reactions from a night which included speeches from former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Donald Trump Jr., and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

CNN’s “New Day” anchors John Berman and Alisyn Camerota were in sync on Tuesday morning with Berman calling the gathering “dark,” “divisive,” and a “dark dystopian view of America” while Camerota called it a “dark and distorted version of reality” with Republicans providing a “dark warning” to voters.

MONTAGE MOCKS CNN, MSNBC ANCHORS FOR CLAIMING TRUMP’S AT ‘WAR’ WITH EVERYTHING

Journalists on ABC, CBS, and MSNBC all said the speakers were “painting a dark picture.”

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle questioned the GOP’s “decision to go dark” while CNN’s Don Lemon said the first night of the convention “really took a dark turn,” adding that it was “very ominous.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As Rutz highlighted by tweeting the phrase “Talking Point Alert,” the media’s rhetoric “curiously matched up” with an official statement from the Biden campaign, calling the GOP convention “dark and divisive.”

Last month, the Free Beacon mocked CNN and MSNBC for claiming over the course of the Trump presidency that the president has been at war with virtually everything from “the truth,” “justice” “the media,” “immigrants,” and “women,” to “masks.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

News WWNR -
0
Portland police declared a riot late Tuesday night after protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at City Hall in downtown.Some protesters also went inside...
Read more

Michael Goodwin: At RNC Trump is putting on Greatest Reality Show on Earth

News WWNR -
0
Day 2 of the Greatest Reality Show on Earth didn’t disappoint. From start to finish, Donald Trump’s Republican convention team once again unveiled...
Read more

No-hitter proof Lucas Giolito an ace you don’t want to face in October

News WWNR -
0
So many MLB no-hit bids end one out away from fame and glory. Maybe the pitcher tightens up. Maybe his luck runs out....
Read more

Melania stands out at convention by compassionately addressing pandemic

News WWNR -
0
It is a telling measure of our mean-spirited culture that the first lady of the United States has been mocked and vilified for...
Read more

Trump administration considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims a genocide: report

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims in the western Xinjiang province “genocide,” Politico reports. Tensions between the United States...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

WWNR -
0
Portland police declared a riot late Tuesday night after protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at City Hall in downtown.Some protesters also went inside...
Read more
News

Michael Goodwin: At RNC Trump is putting on Greatest Reality Show on Earth

WWNR -
0
Day 2 of the Greatest Reality Show on Earth didn’t disappoint. From start to finish, Donald Trump’s Republican convention team once again unveiled...
Read more
News

No-hitter proof Lucas Giolito an ace you don’t want to face in October

WWNR -
0
So many MLB no-hit bids end one out away from fame and glory. Maybe the pitcher tightens up. Maybe his luck runs out....
Read more
News

Melania stands out at convention by compassionately addressing pandemic

WWNR -
0
It is a telling measure of our mean-spirited culture that the first lady of the United States has been mocked and vilified for...
Read more
News

Trump administration considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims a genocide: report

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration is considering labeling China’s oppression of Uighur Muslims in the western Xinjiang province “genocide,” Politico reports. Tensions between the United States...
Read more
News

Michigan pastor charged with child trafficking, sex abuse

WWNR -
0
A Michigan pastor has been charged with 11 felony counts in connection with human trafficking and child sex abuse.The Rev. Stricjavvar Strickland, the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap