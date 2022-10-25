Monthly Statewide Virtual Job Fairs offer opportunities for Employers and Job Seekers

Charleston, WV – WorkForce West Virginia launches a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs held on the first Wednesday of each month to be held through June 2023.Attention West Virginia employers; there’s a new program to help employers find employees throughout the state, This is a statewide monthly virtual job fair that anyone can attend, for assistance with the job fair, employers registration and building your virtual booth contact 304-716-3364

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE NOVEMBER 2 JOB FAIR

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR DECEMBER 7 JOB FAIR