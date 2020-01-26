Moody’s: Another Solid Bolt-On Deal – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Dealmaking continues in the wider industry which is involved in risk, compliance, data and software. This time Moody’s (MCO) is making a move as it has reached a deal to acquire Regulatory DataCorp. The bolt-on deal seems to make perfect sense and does not alter the investment case of Moody’s, which inherently is interesting, if not for the very steep valuation attached by investors to the shares in this interest rate environment.

The Latest Deal

Moody’s has reached a deal to acquire Regulatory DataCorp, a provider of anti-money laundering services. It furthermore offers services for due diligence and know-your-customer procedures.

The company has built up its proprietary Global Regulatory Information Database, also known as GRID. This helps companies to check counterparties from over 100,000 global sources on 60 types of risks, relating to media coverage, politically exposed persons and regulatory watchlist, among others. Besides checking a huge set of database, RDC uses AI to perform cross-checks between multiple data sets.

RDC is owned by Vista Equity Partners which is selling the firm for a cash amount equal to $700 million. That certainly is a steep price as the business generates sales of merely $55 million in 2020, implying that a near 13 times forward revenue multiple will be paid for the company. Hence accretion will take a while, expected only on an adjusted basis as late as 2022, while GAAP earnings only see accretion by 2024 as a result of amortisation charges.

While the multiples are quite steep, one has to recognise the truly astonishing sky-high margins generally reported across the industry, although Moody’s has not confirmed that these margins are generated by RDC as well.

Despite the steep price, the rationale seems to make sense, yet shares have not really moved on the announcement of the deal. The reason for that is the fact that this truly is a bolt-on deal, as $700 million is very small in relation to the +$50 billion enterprise value of Moody’s.

A Great Business

The long-term business model of proprietary data firms is one which is highly lucrative to investors. Often these data sets and information are required for regulatory reasons or business information purposes. Moody’s was just a $10 stock during 2000 and rose to a high of $70 in 2006 as services (or stamps) of rating agencies were much in demand at the time. Of course, the industry did not play a good role in these times and are at least in part responsible for the economic mess in the years which followed.

While investors believed that these businesses including Moody’s might go extinct, bankrupt, would be forced to break themselves up, or pay big fines, MCO’s shares fell to just $20 in 2010.

From that moment onward, a huge momentum run started with shares rallying to $100 in the period 2015-2017. After a brief pause, the rally continued as shares now trade at an all-time high of $255 per share. The low interest rate environment certainly plays a role, as the company has steadily grown sales to $4.4 billion in 2018, all while operating margins have been sky-high and on an adjusted basis have even nearly hit the 50% mark in recent years.

My Past Take

I last looked at Moody’s in spring of 2017 when the company announced the $3.3 billion acquisition of Bureau van Dijk at the time to bolster its position in risk and analytical insight. The purchase of that Dutch business did not come cheap at nearly 12 times sales yet has proven to be a real winner for Moody’s. Believe it or not, shares were trading around $120 at the time, less than half of current levels less than three years later.

I concluded that a low 20 times earnings multiple probably made sense given the stability of the business, the sound deal, the fact that the business is highly predictable and that the company has been a serial buyer of its shares. That said, the legacy of the business (in a bad way in this case) and the fact that shares did trade at a premium to the overall market made me err on the cautious side and left me concluding to buy shares at $100, which they never have seen anymore again of course.

Over the past year, the company has patched some small deals, notably to obtain more of a presence in the emerging ESG business as well as the wider compliance field.

Current Stance & Thoughts

On the final day of October, Moody’s reported its third-quarter results. The company continues to do just fine with revenues seen around $4.8 billion this year. Adjusted earnings are seen at $8.05-8.20 per share, while GAAP earnings are seen $0.75 per share lower. The adjusted earnings metric is a bit aggressive as it excludes depreciation and amortisation expense, given that capital investments of the business are so low. Nonetheless, an earnings number of close to $8 probably seems fair, yet that suggests that expectations have risen to 32 times earnings, in part driven by the steady growth, predictability of the business and low interest rates.

The $3.9 billion reported net debt load looks high in relation to sales, yet with adjusted operating income ratios (closely representing EBITDA) of 48%, a $2.3 billion EBITDA number is actually very substantial in relation to the net debt load. With the latest $700 million deal closed, leverage ratios will only approach 2 times EBITDA.

It furthermore goes to say that a current market value of $49 billion and enterprise value of $53 million result in all of Moody’s trading at 11 times sales already, as the latest acquisition does not sound that expensive anymore (at least on a relative basis) given the importance and growth in the field.

With the latest deal adding about a percent to pro-forma sales, this of course does not alter the investment case. It just shows that Moody’s continues to look for opportunities in growth areas, yet the overall valuation remains utterly rich as shares have picked up quite some duration risk like the rest of the market, driven by low interest rates. With bond holders shifting attention to predictable stocks which might be considered bond equivalents, the game of high expectations continues.

This latest observation makes it easy for me to pass on the shares at this point in time as they are priced for perfection and the run-up is mostly driven by interest rates and fears than real underlying business performance which has been good, but not good enough to warrant such returns and valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.