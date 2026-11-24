The share of U.S. adults who say childhood vaccination is extremely important rose to 47% from 40% two years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Nov. 24. Another 25% called it very important.

The combined 72% is close to the 69% Gallup reported in 2024. In 2001, the first year Gallup asked the question, 94% of adults said it was extremely or very important for parents to vaccinate their children.

The poll found a wide partisan gap. About two-thirds of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents rated childhood vaccination extremely important, compared with 27% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents. In 2001, the figures were 66% and 62%, respectively.

Asked whether the government should require children to be vaccinated against contagious diseases such as measles, 56% said it should and 40% said the government should stay out of the decision. The share favoring requirements was 51% in 2024.

The survey also found that 16% of adults believed vaccines cause autism and 38% were unsure. A World Health Organization expert panel reaffirmed in December 2025 that childhood vaccines do not cause autism after reviewing research from multiple countries.

Gallup conducted the national survey Oct. 1–19, before the Pan American Health Organization announced Nov. 17 that the United States had lost the measles elimination status it had held since 2000. The organization said the same lineage of the measles virus had circulated in the country without interruption for at least 12 months.

Read Gallup’s full report