Beckley, WV – (WWNR) More information has been released about an officer involved shooting in Beckley.

On Wednesday evening Sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment complex on Rural Acres

Drive in the Calloway Heights area to a complaint regarding indecent exposure. On arrival, a

deputy encountered the suspect, Kevin Eugene Norris, who was uncooperative and refused to

show his hands. Norris eventually pointed an object at the deputy which he perceived to be a

firearm. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Norris. An investigation revealed Norris had

pointed a pellet gun that resembled a semi automatic handgun. Morris was hospitalized; his

condition has not been released. The deputy was unharmed. The incident remains under

investigation by WV State Police.