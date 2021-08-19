Beckley, WV – (WWNR) More information has been released about an officer involved shooting in Beckley.
On Wednesday evening Sheriff’s deputies responded to an apartment complex on Rural Acres
Drive in the Calloway Heights area to a complaint regarding indecent exposure. On arrival, a
deputy encountered the suspect, Kevin Eugene Norris, who was uncooperative and refused to
show his hands. Norris eventually pointed an object at the deputy which he perceived to be a
firearm. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Norris. An investigation revealed Norris had
pointed a pellet gun that resembled a semi automatic handgun. Morris was hospitalized; his
condition has not been released. The deputy was unharmed. The incident remains under
investigation by WV State Police.