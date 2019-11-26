32.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 5:13am

More than a dozen French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what’s clicking on Foxnews.com

French President Emmanuel Macron said a mid-air collision between two helicopters has killed 13 French soldiers fighting against Islamic extremists in Mali.

MALI ARMY POST TARGETED IN DEADLY MILITANT ATTACK, DOZENS KILLED, OFFICIALS SAY

Macron expressed “deep sadness” at the news of the Monday evening crash, which took place during a combat operation, according to the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

He expressed his support for the French military and stressed the “courage of the French soldiers” fighting the persistent Islamic threat in the Sahel region.



Source link

Recent Articles

More than a dozen French soldiers killed in helicopter collision in Mali

News WWNR -
0
closeVideoFox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.comFrench...
Read more

Mark Levin blasts McGahn ruling, calls judge a ‘disgrace’

News WWNR -
0
Radio host Mark Levin on Monday slammed a D.C. federal judge's ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must appear before Congress pursuant to...
Read more

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

News WWNR -
0
Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country's general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul...
Read more

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

News WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Mark Levin blasts McGahn ruling, calls judge a ‘disgrace’

WWNR -
0
Radio host Mark Levin on Monday slammed a D.C. federal judge's ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must appear before Congress pursuant to...
Read more
News

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

WWNR -
0
Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country's general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul...
Read more
News

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more
News

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more
News

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more
News

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap