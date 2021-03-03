MORE THAN A RESTAURANT – IT’S THE HEART OF THIS FAYETTE COUNTY TOWN.

BY WARREN ELLISON



Listen to the full story here:

PAX, WV – (WWNR) The town of Pax in Fayette County is a tiny community of fewer than 150 people. For the past 33 years, the Corner Gas and Grill has been the place where people gather, not just to eat, but to talk, share news and gossip and catch up on old times.

With cases of Covid-19 declining in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice recently increased the capacity limit for all restaurants to 75 percent seating capacity. That’s good news for a small restaurant like The Corner Gas and Grill. Owner James Williams says business has been brisk with daily carry out specials, as well as catering and sales of gas and items in their convenience store.



Williams hopes that if Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the Corner Gas and Grill can resume its special holiday events. The restaurant recently had a special dinner for Valentine’s Day and is looking forward to dinner on Easter Sunday, as well as its popular Ramp Dinner and Flea Market, which is usually held on the final Saturday of April, but which had to be canceled last year to the pandemic.

For a small town like Pax, the Corner Gas and Grill is important, not just as a place to eat, but as a place for the community to gather and celebrate its 100-year history.

The Corner Gas and Grill is located on Paint Creek Road in Pax and is accessible from the WV Turnpike at Exit 54. To find out what’s on the menu, including daily carry-out specials, check out its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/thecornergasngrill