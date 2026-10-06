Morrisey and Kessinger Launch ‘Mountain Moves’ History and Tourism Game for WV Students

OAK HILL, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey and Tourism Secretary Kayla Kessinger visited Oak Hill Middle School Monday to unveil Mountain Moves, a new educational board game aimed at helping eighth‑grade students learn about West Virginia history, tourism and career pathways.

Inspired by the classic Game of Life, Mountain Moves is designed for two to six players and blends trivia, strategy and career exploration. Students advance through the game by answering questions about state history and tourism, while taking on careers tied to West Virginia’s growing tourism industry.

Morrisey presented copies of the game to three history teachers and said the project gives students “a fun, interactive way to learn about the history, communities and attractions that make our state special.” The game will be shipped to West Virginia history teachers statewide in the coming months.

During the launch, Morrisey quizzed students with trivia from the game and encouraged them to think about future careers. He also highlighted the state’s Tourism Works microcredential program, which connects students with job opportunities in tourism and hospitality — sectors facing significant workforce shortages.

Kessinger said introducing students to tourism early helps them understand the industry’s role in supporting local communities. “Tourism is about more than visiting beautiful places,” she said. “It is about the people, businesses and communities that make those experiences possible.”

Morrisey urged students to use the game as a way to learn more about their home state and consider how they can contribute to West Virginia’s future. “Your job isn’t just to learn what happened yesterday,” he told them. “It is to think about what you can accomplish tomorrow.”