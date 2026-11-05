Morrisey Announces $3.2 Million Water Filtration Program for McDowell, Mingo Counties

WELCH, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey has announced a $3.2 million initiative aimed at improving access to clean drinking water for households in McDowell and Mingo counties that rely on private wells, springs and cisterns.

State officials said the program is expected to serve up to 5,000 households, benefiting more than 10,000 residents in southern West Virginia.

The initiative combines state and federal funding to provide water testing, filtration systems and related support for homes outside municipal water service areas.

According to the governor’s office, recent studies conducted by Virginia Tech and the U.S. Geological Survey found coliform bacteria in 65% to 90% of wells and springs tested in the region. Officials said many households also face issues with high iron content in groundwater, which can damage plumbing and appliances and increase household costs.

The program includes $1.2 million in federal Rural Health Transformation Program funding to assist 1,000 high-priority households. Eligible homes include those without running water, those with elevated bacteria or nitrate levels, and households with infants or senior citizens. Services will include laboratory water testing, customized filtration systems, well disinfection and follow-up testing.

An additional $2 million from the governor’s Civil Contingent Fund will provide countertop water purification systems and replacement filters for approximately 4,000 additional homes. Households dealing with high-iron water conditions may also receive settling tanks and follow-up assistance.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection will oversee a competitive funding process to select an organization to manage water testing and distribution efforts. Local organizations, including senior services agencies, churches, food banks and volunteer fire departments, are expected to assist with outreach and distribution.

State officials expect the funding announcement to be released this week, with an award anticipated in January. Water testing and distribution of filtration systems are expected to begin in February 2027.

The initiative is intended to provide immediate water quality improvements while longer-term efforts to expand public water infrastructure continue throughout the region.