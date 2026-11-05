Morrisey Announces 52 New Opportunity Zones Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved 52 new Opportunity Zones in 32 West Virginia counties, a designation intended to encourage private investment and economic development through federal tax incentives.

State officials said the Opportunity Zones are expected to help attract capital for business expansion, industrial development, housing projects and infrastructure improvements across the state.

The designation comes as West Virginia continues to promote economic development efforts. According to the governor’s office, the state has announced more than $96 billion in private investment projects and more than 19,000 projected jobs over the past year.

Under the federal Opportunity Zones 2.0 program, investors who reinvest eligible capital gains through Qualified Opportunity Funds may qualify for tax benefits tied to long-term investments in designated communities. Additional incentives are available for investments in rural areas through Qualified Rural Opportunity Funds.

The West Virginia Division of Economic Development coordinated the selection process, reviewing nominations from local economic development authorities, county commissions and regional planning councils. State officials said priority was given to communities with strong potential for job creation, infrastructure development and business investment.

The newly designated census tracts are located in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Calhoun, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Mineral, Mingo, Monongalia, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Upshur, Wayne, Wood and Wyoming counties.

Local leaders across the state praised the designations, saying the program could help attract investment for manufacturing, housing, downtown revitalization, industrial development and tourism-related projects.

The new Opportunity Zone designations will take effect Jan. 1, 2027, and remain in place for 10 years under the permanent federal program.

For information and maps of the designated areas, visit westvirginia.gov/opportunity-zones.