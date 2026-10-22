Morrisey Announces Funding for Water, Wastewater Projects Across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced a series of state funding commitments Thursday that will help complete financing packages for more than $58 million in water and wastewater infrastructure projects across West Virginia.

The funding includes $4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization, or AMLER, funds for a new water treatment plant in Buckhannon and $930,000 in recommended Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council grants for projects in Mingo, Wyoming, Cabell and Wayne counties.

According to the governor’s office, the combined investments will support projects aimed at expanding access to public water service, upgrading wastewater systems and encouraging economic development in communities across the state.

“Every West Virginia family deserves clean, reliable water and infrastructure they can depend on,” Morrisey said in a statement.

The largest project is a $47.3 million water system improvement project in Upshur County. The project includes construction of a new water treatment plant and raw water intake facility in Buckhannon. Along with the $4 million AMLER award, state officials are recommending an additional $3 million in loans and principal forgiveness. Federal loans and grants account for the remaining $40.3 million.

An $8.74 million project serving parts of Mingo and Wyoming counties will receive an $800,000 IJDC grant recommendation to complete funding. The project will extend public water service to residents in the Justice and Hanover communities. Officials said the extension will improve service for 236 existing customers and provide access to public water for approximately 215 homes and businesses that currently rely on private wells. Huff Consolidated School and the R.D. Bailey Lake facility will also be able to connect to the system.

In Cabell County, state officials recommended a $95,000 grant to complete financing for a $2.5 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade in Salt Rock. The improvements will benefit nearly 4,900 customers in the Ona, Milton and Culloden areas.

The state also committed $185,000 for a water main extension project in Fort Gay. The funding includes an additional $35,000 to cover engineering adjustments and complete a project aimed at improving the town’s water supply connection.

State Sen. Rollan Roberts praised the investment in southern West Virginia communities.

“I’m very grateful for everyone involved in this significant development in funding more clean water for Wyoming County and Mingo County residents,” Roberts said.

Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner said the funding brings the city closer to completing a long-planned infrastructure project.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Morrisey and the State of West Virginia for recognizing the importance of this project and making such a meaningful investment in Buckhannon’s future,” Skinner said.

The Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council is expected to consider the recommended grants and financing packages during its Nov. 4 meeting.

State officials said the projects combine federal, state and local funding sources to address infrastructure improvements that many communities could not afford on their own.