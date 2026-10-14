Morrisey Announces More Than $1.7 Million to Help West Virginians in Recovery Return to Work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday announced more than $1.7 million in federal funding for two major initiatives aimed at helping West Virginians in recovery from substance use disorder return to work, maintain employment, and build long‑term financial stability.

“Overcoming addiction is a tremendous accomplishment, but recovery also means having the opportunity to rebuild your life,” Morrisey said. “These investments will help more West Virginians get back to work, earn a steady paycheck, and support their families. That’s good for our workforce, our communities, and the future of our state.”

Lauren’s Wish CAREERS Program Awarded $211,700

Lauren’s Wish CAREERS Program will receive $211,700 through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s INSPIRE initiative. The program serves individuals transitioning out of residential treatment or entering sober living in Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Preston, and Taylor counties.

Participants will receive career counseling, job readiness training, employment placement assistance, and connections to education and trade certification programs. The program will also help individuals overcome common barriers to employment, including transportation, identification documents, and work supplies.

$1.5 Million Awarded to Ascension Recovery Services

Morrisey also announced a $1.5 million award to Ascension Recovery Services (ARS) through West Virginia’s Rural Health Transformation Program under the Health to Prosperity initiative.

ARS will deploy a Return‑to‑Work program designed to help individuals who have lost their jobs — or are at risk of losing them — due to substance use disorder re‑enter the workforce and maintain long‑term employment. The program will operate in Monongalia, Marion, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, and Wyoming counties, working directly with employers to prevent job loss and support recovery‑friendly workplaces.

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz praised the investment, saying the Trump Administration’s Rural Health Transformation Program is helping states “turn bold plans into action with innovative, locally driven solutions.” He said the funding will strengthen rural health systems, improve outcomes, and expand opportunities for people to live healthier, more productive lives.

Part of Nearly $200 Million in Federal Support

The $1.5 million award is part of nearly $200 million West Virginia has received through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program to improve health outcomes, expand access to care, and strengthen workforce participation.

Morrisey said the investments create a “virtuous circle” for families and communities.

“When someone gets healthy, returns to work, and begins supporting their family, it creates a virtuous circle,” Morrisey said. “Better health leads to greater workforce participation, stronger communities, and more financial security for families. That’s how we build a stronger, more affordable West Virginia.”

As Attorney General, Morrisey helped secure more than $1 billion in opioid settlements and establish the West Virginia First Foundation to support statewide addiction recovery efforts.

The ARC funding is provided through its INSPIRE initiative, which supports workforce recovery programs in communities affected by substance use disorder.