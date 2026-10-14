Morrisey Announces Paid Coaching Opportunities for West Virginia Teachers Through MATHCOUNTS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday that applications are now open for paid coaching positions through the 2026–2027 MATHCOUNTS Competition Series, offering eligible West Virginia teachers up to $2,000 for mentoring middle school students in advanced mathematics.

Morrisey said the program is designed to strengthen math skills, build confidence, and prepare students for academic competition.

“Strong math skills open doors to better educational opportunities and good-paying jobs, and we want our students to have every opportunity to succeed,” Morrisey said. “MATHCOUNTS gives young West Virginians a chance to challenge themselves, develop problem-solving skills, and discover what they’re capable of achieving. We’re proud to support our teachers who make these opportunities possible, and I appreciate the Legislature’s support of this important program.”

West Virginia is one of only a few states that compensate MATHCOUNTS coaches. Licensed teachers can earn up to $2,000 per season for coaching a team of four students or individual competitors. The commitment typically requires a few hours each week after school from November through February.

MATHCOUNTS is a national nonprofit organization that provides middle school students with opportunities to develop mathematical abilities through individual and team competitions. More than 100,000 students from over 5,200 schools nationwide are expected to participate in the 2026–2027 series.

Students will compete in local chapter events, with top performers advancing to the West Virginia State Competition in March 2027. The state’s four highest-scoring competitors will qualify for the 2027 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition, scheduled for May 9–10 in Washington, D.C.

Teachers interested in coaching must hold a current West Virginia teaching license. Applications and resumes may be submitted to:

Ms. Jan Hanlon, Executive Director Mountain State ESC 501 22nd Street Dunbar, WV 25064

Applications are also available through the Mountain State Educational Cooperative Services job postings page and may be submitted with supporting documents to rjpreece@k12.wv.us.

Resumes must include educational background and certifications, a 10-year employment history, relevant work experience, qualifications related to the position, and at least three references.

Additional information, coaching resources, and student registration are available at www.mathcounts.org. Early Bird Registration is open through November 3, 2026.