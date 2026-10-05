Morrisey Marks 100 Years of WV Hospital Association, Touts Investments in Rural Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Governor Patrick Morrisey joined hospital leaders Monday to celebrate the West Virginia Hospital Association’s 100th anniversary, using the milestone to highlight ongoing efforts to strengthen rural healthcare, expand the state’s medical workforce, and improve health outcomes for residents.

Morrisey praised hospitals as central to West Virginia’s communities and economy, noting they care for roughly 1.4 million patients each year, employ nearly 57,000 workers, and support tens of thousands of additional jobs statewide. Hospitals also invest more than $100 million annually in community programs, including initiatives that bring care directly into rural areas.

“West Virginia hospitals are woven into the life and economy of our state,” Morrisey said. “We have an incredible opportunity to work together to improve healthcare outcomes, get more West Virginians healthy and back to work, and build a stronger state for the next generation.”

Rural Health Transformation Funding Rolling Out

The governor highlighted nearly $200 million in first‑year funding secured through the Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal initiative aimed at improving access to care and reducing administrative burdens on providers. Morrisey credited President Trump for the funding, saying the state is already deploying resources across rural communities.

Recent investments include new technology at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and other rural facilities to reduce documentation time, a new Mansfield Place TeleHub at Broaddus Hospital to expand access to specialty and behavioral health services, and updated systems through Vandalia Health to streamline prior authorization and coding.

“This week alone, we announced investments at Stonewall Jackson Memorial and other rural hospitals, a new TeleHub at Broaddus Hospital, and new technology through Vandalia Health,” Morrisey said. “And that’s just the beginning.”

Health Outcomes Tied to Workforce Participation

Improving health outcomes remains a central part of the administration’s push to raise West Virginia’s workforce participation rate. Morrisey noted that many residents remain outside the workforce because chronic health conditions limit their ability to work. Strengthening rural healthcare, he said, is key to reversing that trend.

Rural health transformation, he added, offers an opportunity to help more West Virginians return to work by expanding access to care and reducing barriers that keep people from managing long‑term health needs.