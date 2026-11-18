CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday called on the West Virginia House of Delegates to consider articles of impeachment against State Auditor Mark Hunt and announced he had directed state motor vehicle officials to send the findings of a separate investigation into Hunt’s used car dealership to federal prosecutors.

Morrisey said the Division of Motor Vehicles opened its monthlong investigation into After Hours Used Auto after receiving a consumer complaint. Investigators reviewed dealership and state records and interviewed witnesses, the governor said. He said they found paperwork irregularities that raised questions about possible violations of state and federal laws, including motor vehicle and tax laws.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier suspended the dealership’s license, Morrisey said. The governor directed the agency to refer its findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia for review.

The dealership investigation is separate from the federal charges announced Monday. Federal prosecutors allege Hunt improperly issued tax deeds for nine properties in Kanawha and Boone counties to benefit a longtime friend and business associate. Prosecutors also allege Hunt helped an auditor’s office employee obtain state pay for hours she worked at his private law firm.

Hunt said in a statement that he is innocent, will fight the charges and plans to continue serving as auditor while the case proceeds. West Virginia Watch reported that Hunt and four other defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court Nov. 30. The defendants are presumed innocent.

Morrisey said he plans to work with the House speaker’s office to move the matter forward. If the House votes to impeach Hunt, the state Senate would hold a trial.