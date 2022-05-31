Mossy I/C Bridge Lane Closure to Continue Through August 2022 ￼

Fayette County, WV – The lane closure at Mossy 1/C Bridge on W 612, will remain in effect through August 2022 to allow completion roadway construction for the newly constructed bridge.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to a single lane, with temporary signals in place for the alternating traffic. The bridge will be restricted to a 11-foot width restriction through August 2022.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.