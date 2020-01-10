38.2 F
Mother of slain California woman accuses Oakland mayor of protecting suspect, an illegal immigrant

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The mother of a 19-year-old California woman who was murdered last month, allegedly by an illegal immigrant, spoke out against the state’s sanctuary policies that she said led to her daughter’s death.

“I feel that she has no concern for the citizens that are already here, who have been born and raised here for generations,” Shauna White told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” when asked about Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who made headlines in 2018 when she posted a warning that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was “preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland.”

OAKLAND MAYOR INSISTS SHE ‘DID THE RIGHT THING’ IN TIPPING OFF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ABOUT ICE RAID

White’s daughter Madisyn was shot in a road rage accident after she got into a fender bender, White explained. The suspect has been identified in court documents as Roberto Martinez, 19, an illegal immigrant living in Hayward, Calif.

“When she got out of the car to take care of it with the insurance, he [Martinez] became aggressive,” White claimed. “He’s well known over there to rob people. … When she didn’t have anything else to offer him, he attacked her. He punched her in her face and continued to hit her.”

White said Madisyn eventually returned to her car and was attempting to film Martinez’s license plate when he allegedly fatally shot her.

DOJ LOOKING INTO POSSIBLE OBSTRUCTION CHARGE AGAINST OAKLAND MAYOR WHO WARNED OF ICE RAID

“He let out 10 rounds on my daughter. He killed her,” an emotional White alleged. “He just, he killed her.”

White claimed that Schaaf cares only about “lining her own pockets and her own agenda.”

Martinez reportedly fled to Mexico following the killing. White claimed that a photo of the suspect that could aid investigators has not been released due to Schaff’s “personal agenda.”



