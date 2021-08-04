Motorcycle Instruction Permit Testing Now Available Online

Charleston, WV-(WWNR)-Commissioner Everett Frazier of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is pleased to announce that motorcycle instruction permit testing is now available online at dmv.wv.gov .



DMV’s online testing is available through West Virginia’s KnowTo Drive online platform, which officially launched in February of 2021. Online testing became necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gives West Virginians the ability to register and complete learner’s permit testing requirements before visiting a DMV office for credential issuance.



Once a test-taker completes the exam with a passing score, a certificate of completion with a secure barcode is issued. Before the applicant is officially ready and legal to drive, they must bring that certificate with barcode to a regional office for testing validation, along with any necessary paperwork, to receive their credential.



When asked about the addition of the motorcycle instruction permit testing to the KnowTo Drive online platform, Commissioner Frazier said, “The current KnowTo Drive online testing platform is meeting and exceeding our expectations. So, it was a logical addition to allow those needing a motorcycle learner’s permit to use the same platform. We are excited about our ability to expand our best-in-class services outside of the traditional DMV office setting.”



Using KnowTo Drive Online, applicants can self-register and pay for the exam through the West Virginia DMV portal. If the applicant is under the age of 18, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy. Any under-18 applicant must have a GDL II license to have a motorcycle endorsement added to their license. Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link. During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam. Multiple photos are also taken randomly throughout the test, to ensure the person starting the exam is the one that completes the exam.



Again, once an applicant receives a passing score, they must bring the certificate with barcode to a regional office to have their picture taken and create the credential before they are legal to drive.



For more information, please visit the DMV website.