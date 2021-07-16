MOUNT NEBO TRUCK-PULL scheduled for July 24th

Active Southern West Virginia Competition – fundraising for Kids Run Clubs

Mount Nebo, WV- (WWNR) Mt Nebo will be having their St. Patrick’s Day Parade and all the festivities that go with it after not being able to this past March.

One of the festivities as a part of the weekend will be hosted by Active Southern West Virginia



The Mount Nebo Truck-Pull will be Saturday, July 24, 2021. This competition will take place

at the Tractor Bar in Mount Nebo as a part of their belated St. Patrick’s Day Parade festivities.



What is a truck pull? A rope is tied to the front of a firetruck. Teams work together to pull the

truck a set distance in the fastest time. Co-workers, cross-fit members, businesses, friends,

families, kids, high school alumni, co-ed teams, worship friends, police departments, EMS

teams, and fire department teams are all welcome to participate. No super strength is required.

Active SWV along with partners at the Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department have chosen a

beginner friendly course and truck.



Registration is $25 per person with 6-person teams. Individuals may also register and will be

placed onto a team the morning of. Both pre-registration and day-of registration is available.

Registration will be from 9:30am until 10:15am. The Truck-Pull competition will run from

10:30am until 1pm. Prizes are provided for winning teams, and first place will have the

opportunity to ride in the parade.

For six years, Active SWV has been striving to make West Virginia a model of health, wellness, and active

living. Kids Run Club, one of Active SWV’s original programs, now reaches 26 schools, 170 volunteers

and over 1,600 kids across southern WV. Kids Run Clubs are always free to for kids and their schools.

After most clubs postponed for Covid, Active SWV is excited to get more than 25 clubs up and running

this fall. All proceeds from the Truck Pull Competition directly benefit Kids Run Club.

To register or to learn more about this event and other free Active SWV programs please visit

https://activeswv.org/truck-pull/ or email at info@activeswv.com, or call at 304-254-8488.