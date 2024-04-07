Mountain Steer Meat Company of White Sulphur Springs One of Five Finalists

WV Hive Clients Competing in Hayhurst Invitational Pitch Competition

Beckley, W.Va. (April 5, 2024) – Mountain Steer Meat Company will be vying for $100,000 in

capital and recognition when its co-owners, James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford, compete from 5-6

p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the inaugural Hayhurst Invitational statewide business pitch

competition at the Bridging Innovation Week event in Huntington. The second prize is $50,000.

Mountain Steer Meat raises, processes and distributes local beef to businesses and customers

throughout the state and nationwide.

Out of seven WV Hive clients nominated, five clients — Cox Telecom, Hawk Knob Appalachian

Cider, Mountain Steer Meat Company, Sage & Lila Co., and Wild Blue Adventure Co. — were

invited to participate in the Hayhurst Invitational, made possible by Jim and Christie Davis. The

Hayhurst Invitational only allowed 20 businesses throughout West Virginia to participate, and

five southern West Virginia companies – all WV Hive clients – made the cut.

Mary Legg, Senior Business Advisor at the WV Hive, said only 20 businesses in the Mountain

State were invited to participate. “Five WV Hive businesses advancing through the rigorous first

round selection process is pretty impressive,” said Legg. “I have worked closely with the

organizers of this event and nominated seven of our clients. The top 20 firms were narrowed

down to 10 for the second round of judging, and we had three businesses to make the top 10 –

Mountain Steer Meat Company, Wild Blue Adventure Co., and Sage & Lila. This was a statewide

invitation only event, so we are very proud to have this many of our clients competing at such a

high level!”

More about the WV Hive clients:

James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford of Mountain Steer Meat Co. in White Sulphur Springs

Mountain Steer – We Know Beef.

Dan Cox of Cox Telecom in Beckley

Home | Cox Telecom Llc

Samantha Phillips of Sage & Lila Co. in Oak Hill

Home | Sage & Lila Company, LLC (sageandlilacompany.com)

Josh Bennett of Hawk Knob Appalachian Distillery in Lewisburg

Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider | Handcrafted Hard Ciders West Virginia

Ashley Chouinard of Wild Blue Adventure Co. in Fayetteville WV

Wild Blue Adventure Co – Bi-Plane Rides at the New River Gorge

(wildblueadventurecompany.com)

Judy Moore, deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and

executive director of the West Virginia Hive, expresses pride in the accomplishments of these

entrepreneurs and their ventures. “WV Hive stands as a pillar of support for entrepreneurs like

James, Frank, and their counterparts, guiding them through every milestone,” Moore stated. “As

they take center stage in this extraordinary opportunity, we’ll be rooting for their success and

celebrating their journey, showcasing the depth of talent and innovation within our community

and the true essence of West Virginia’s entrepreneurial spirit.”