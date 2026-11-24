CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Autism Project will launch a statewide holiday campaign Nov. 28 with a free Advent calendar for families raising children with autism and an invitation for West Virginians to show their appreciation for parents and caregivers.

The campaign was developed by Jamie Allen, a Mercer County mother of an 8-year-old son with autism and the nonprofit’s new board secretary. Crowds, bright lights, loud music and changes in routine can make some holiday outings overwhelming for children with autism. Allen wanted to give families ways to celebrate together at home.

“Sometimes the smallest moments at home are the most meaningful,” Allen said.

The calendar, called “25 Days of Possibilities,” features one family activity each day from Dec. 1 through Christmas Day. Families can download and print the calendar from the Mountaineer Autism Project’s website or follow the daily activities on its Facebook page. Activities can be adapted to different ages, abilities and sensory needs. Participation is free, and families don’t need special equipment.

A second part of the campaign, “Moments for Mom,” invites businesses and community members to recognize mothers and other caregivers with small gifts, kind gestures or messages of support. Those interested in participating can contact the Mountaineer Autism Project.

“The holidays can add another layer of demands,” board chair Susannah Poe said. “MAP wants parents and caregivers to know they are seen and appreciated, and to enjoy a little holiday magic, too.”

After the holidays, the nonprofit plans to bring families together to discuss barriers to autism services, including long waiting lists and lengthy trips for care. The group is inviting parents and caregivers to share their experiences ahead of the 2027 West Virginia legislative session.