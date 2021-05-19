Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program Opens An Office In Beckley.

By Warren Ellison

A program that ensures veterans have enough food on their table has opened an office in Beckley. Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Outreach Program held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for its new office, located in the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building on South Kanawha Street in Beckley.

Mountaineer Food Bank created the Veterans Table Program in 2017 to serve veterans with food insecurity. Director Of Community Programs Laura Phillips says the pilot project is located in three cities – Beckley, Clarksburg and Martinsburg – where they want to expand and serve veterans better.

Former Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick was instrumental in bringing the Veterans Table program to Beckley. He reached out to the House Of Worship, which owns the Memorial Building, to secure office space in downtown Beckley, with access to the VA Medical Center, the Veterans Museum and the incoming Veterans Nursing Home.

Former Raleigh County Sheriff Steve Tanner will head the Beckley program. He says his responsibility is allying resources with the Beckley VA, reaching out to volunteers to distribute food to veterans, and help connect veterans to benefits and services.

“Our Veterans are our heroes. They’re the ones who went and risked all for our way of life. Now, we as citizens have an excellent opportunity to reach out and help them when they need our help. And there can be nothing more noble or satisfying.”

With Beckley as a hub for Southern West Virginia, Tanner says they can expand out to surrounding counties as needed. For more information on the Veterans Table program, visit www.mountaineerfoodbank.org/copy-of-mobile-food-pantry or https://www.facebook.com/MountaineerFood/