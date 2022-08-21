Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to begin phase out.

The state’s program to help renters struggling to pay housing costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic is entering a new phase.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program, administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, has distributed more than $139 million to over 45,000 claims.

In its new phase, the program will focus on first-time applicants only. It has ceased accepting applications from those who have already received assistance.

The Rental Assistance Online Application portal will continue to take and process new applications until rental assistance funds are depleted per U.S. Treasury guidelines.

Landlords must be registered in the Mountaineer Rental Assistance system to receive rents associated with a tenant’s application. Landlords and tenants can go to www.wvrentalassistance.com to review eligibility and document requirements.

In its current phase, the Mountaineer Rental Assistance program will continue to support renters facing eviction and other housing stability issues through a unique partnership with Legal Aid of West Virginia.

Renters now have access to free legal services through the Legal Help for West Virginia Renters Program. Information about this program can be found at: https://legalaidwv.org/legal-information/covid-19-and-evictions/