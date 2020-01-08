41 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 1:27pm

MRI negative on Lakers’ Anthony Davis after bad fall

By WWNR
NewsSports



An MRI on the back of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came back negative for a serious injury and he will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

The Lakers say that Davis has a gluteus maximus contusion. The Lakers play at Dallas Friday and at Oklahoma City Saturday, and Davis will be listed as questionable for the Mavs game.

Davis left the game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. He fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing and then clutched his backside while he stayed down on the floor. He was surrounded by Lakers medical personnel for several minutes in front of a hushed crowd at Staples Center.

Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power. After the initial shock of the fall wore off, Davis was able to walk more in the player tunnel but was ultimately carted out of the arena at the end of the night to undergo further testing.

The Lakers led 81-62 with 2:45 left in the third quarter when Davis took his tumble. They went on to win 117-87, extending their streak to six games and improving their overall record to 30-7.

Davis, who is expected to decline his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent, is widely considered a lock to return to the Lakers on a new deal. The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season after L.A. traded most of its young core to New Orleans for him.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Democrat Manchin calls for ‘super diplomacy’ with Iran, says DC partisanship must end

News WWNR -
0
Now is the time for President Trump to show "super diplomacy" in handling U.S. relations with the rogue Iranian regime, Democratic West Virginia...
Read more

MRI negative on Lakers’ Anthony Davis after bad fall

News WWNR -
0
An MRI on the back of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came back negative for a serious injury and he will travel...
Read more

U.S.’ McConnell says won’t haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is followed by reporters as he walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Read more

Rep. Matt Gaetz breaks down his 'Green Real Deal' resolution

News WWNR -
0
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has a conservative alternative to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal. #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX...
Read more

Repositioning Of The REITs Should Help The Share Price Of RMR

Money WWNR -
0
Repositioning Of The REITs Should Help The Share Price Of RMR Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Democrat Manchin calls for ‘super diplomacy’ with Iran, says DC partisanship must end

WWNR -
0
Now is the time for President Trump to show "super diplomacy" in handling U.S. relations with the rogue Iranian regime, Democratic West Virginia...
Read more
News

U.S.’ McConnell says won’t haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is followed by reporters as he walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Read more
video
News

Rep. Matt Gaetz breaks down his 'Green Real Deal' resolution

WWNR -
0
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has a conservative alternative to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal. #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX...
Read more
Money

Repositioning Of The REITs Should Help The Share Price Of RMR

WWNR -
0
Repositioning Of The REITs Should Help The Share Price Of RMR Source link
Read more
News

Illegal immigrants rescued at border wall in California after ‘precarious situation’

WWNR -
0
Three people were rescued over the weekend after they were found trapped in "a precarious situation" on a new section of border wall near San...
Read more
News

Arizona Republican fires back at press after slammed for posting fake Obama-Rouhani photo

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., fired back at the media Tuesday after drawing criticism for posting a fake image of former President Obama shaking...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap