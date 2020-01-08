MRI negative on Lakers’ Anthony Davis after bad fall

An MRI on the back of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came back negative for a serious injury and he will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

The Lakers say that Davis has a gluteus maximus contusion. The Lakers play at Dallas Friday and at Oklahoma City Saturday, and Davis will be listed as questionable for the Mavs game.

Davis left the game against the New York Knicks in the third quarter Tuesday night after he bruised his lower back in a painful fall to the court. He fell awkwardly while trying to block the shot of New York’s Julius Randle. Davis pounded the court in obvious pain after his hard landing and then clutched his backside while he stayed down on the floor. He was surrounded by Lakers medical personnel for several minutes in front of a hushed crowd at Staples Center.

Davis eventually rose with help from his teammates, and he walked to the Lakers’ dressing room slowly, but under his own power. After the initial shock of the fall wore off, Davis was able to walk more in the player tunnel but was ultimately carted out of the arena at the end of the night to undergo further testing.

The Lakers led 81-62 with 2:45 left in the third quarter when Davis took his tumble. They went on to win 117-87, extending their streak to six games and improving their overall record to 30-7.

Davis, who is expected to decline his player option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent, is widely considered a lock to return to the Lakers on a new deal. The six-time All-Star is averaging 27.7 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season after L.A. traded most of its young core to New Orleans for him.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.