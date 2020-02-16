MSNBC guest calls on thousands of federal prosecutors to resign in protest of Trump, Barr

The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal on Saturday called for thousands of prosecutors to resign in order to counter the “authoritarian” influence of President Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

“There are 5,000 federal prosecutors across 94 offices in this nation. If 2,000 of them resign tomorrow, that would be a thing … I agree with you, Joy,” he told MSNBC host Joy Reid, “that we’re asking a lot of people to put their careers on the line, to protest this authoritarian despot, but you know what — during authoritarianism, much must be asked.”

His comments came amid controversy surrounding the Justice Department’s decision to effectively overrule a sentencing recommendation for political operative Roger Stone, who is also one of President Trump’s former advisers.

Mystal, on Saturday, praised the four prosecutors who resigned over that case.

He added: “We need 1,000 people out of D.C., out of New York, out of San Francisco, who can all get jobs tomorrow, high-paying law jobs tomorrow. We need them to stand now, we need them to say enough is enough, and we need them to resign.”

“We need protests in the streets, we need to do all that we have left to do, which is to shout and scream and shake our fists against the dying of the light,” he said, seemingly acknowledging that he sounded dramatic and laughing after his comments.

He also claimed that Barr was acting immorally and against the law.

“Everybody here knows that what Barr is doing is immoral, illegal and unjust. We’ve known that since the moment that he was appointed. We’ve known that since November when he gave a speech to the Federalist Society announcing his view of executive power. We know what Barr is,” he added.