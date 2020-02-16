32.1 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:46pm

MSNBC guest calls on thousands of federal prosecutors to resign in protest of Trump, Barr

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal on Saturday called for thousands of prosecutors to resign in order to counter the “authoritarian” influence of President Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

“There are 5,000 federal prosecutors across 94 offices in this nation. If 2,000 of them resign tomorrow, that would be a thing … I agree with you, Joy,” he told MSNBC host Joy Reid, “that we’re asking a lot of people to put their careers on the line, to protest this authoritarian despot, but you know what — during authoritarianism, much must be asked.”

His comments came amid controversy surrounding the Justice Department’s decision to effectively overrule a sentencing recommendation for political operative Roger Stone, who is also one of President Trump’s former advisers.

Mystal, on Saturday, praised the four prosecutors who resigned over that case.

DOJ PROSECUTORS RESIGN AFTER TOP BRASS REVERSES COURSE ON ROGER STONE SENTENCING

He added: “We need 1,000 people out of D.C., out of New York, out of San Francisco, who can all get jobs tomorrow, high-paying law jobs tomorrow. We need them to stand now, we need them to say enough is enough, and we need them to resign.”

“We need protests in the streets, we need to do all that we have left to do, which is to shout and scream and shake our fists against the dying of the light,” he said, seemingly acknowledging that he sounded dramatic and laughing after his comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also claimed that Barr was acting immorally and against the law.

“Everybody here knows that what Barr is doing is immoral, illegal and unjust. We’ve known that since the moment that he was appointed. We’ve known that since November when he gave a speech to the Federalist Society announcing his view of executive power. We know what Barr is,” he added.



Source link

Recent Articles

MSNBC guest calls on thousands of federal prosecutors to resign in protest of Trump, Barr

News WWNR -
0
The Nation's justice correspondent Elie Mystal on Saturday called for thousands of prosecutors to resign in order to counter the "authoritarian" influence of President Trump and...
Read more

Joe Biden, grilled on Obama-era record of putting children in ‘cages,’ argues ‘we kept them safe’

News WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden was grilled Friday about the Obama administration’s record of detaining migrant children in what some lawmakers and activists have described...
Read more

Tom Homan: President Trump’s action against sanctuary cities will remove public safety threats

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is "exactly right" to direct his efforts toward combatting sanctuary city policies, retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan...
Read more

Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue

News WWNR -
0
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue...
Read more

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

News WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Joe Biden, grilled on Obama-era record of putting children in ‘cages,’ argues ‘we kept them safe’

WWNR -
0
Former Vice President Joe Biden was grilled Friday about the Obama administration’s record of detaining migrant children in what some lawmakers and activists have described...
Read more
News

Tom Homan: President Trump’s action against sanctuary cities will remove public safety threats

WWNR -
0
President Trump is "exactly right" to direct his efforts toward combatting sanctuary city policies, retired U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan...
Read more
News

Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue

WWNR -
0
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday but said he would continue...
Read more
News

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more
News

Esper optimistic about Taliban deal, warns of risk involved in political agreements

WWNR -
0
A new U.S. deal with the Taliban could see a reduction in violence by Monday but Defense Secretary Mark Esper is cautiously optimistic about its effectiveness.Esper...
Read more
News

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap