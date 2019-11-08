MSNBC guest derides Jeff Sessions’ campaign announcement: ‘This was a hostage tape’

Political strategist Guy Cecil ridiculed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate campaign announcement video Friday, suggesting he was acting like a hostage to President Trump.

“This was a hostage tape,” Cecil said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” adding that Sessions was practically begging Trump not to say bad things about him.

Sessions stepped down as attorney general in November 2018 amid public criticism from the president. He formally announced his Senate campaign on Thursday.

The video — titled “Great Job” — shows Sessions praising Trump’s job performance and claiming that he didn’t write a tell-all book or attack the president after leaving the administration, asserting that doing so would be dishonorable.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough commented that Sessions’ video “clearly targeted an audience of one.” Scarborough described Sessions and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, as “quislings” and suggested they were weak in their responses to Trump’s attacks.

He pointed to how Cruz has praised the president despite Trump attacking his wife’s physical appearance during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“If somebody attacked my wife, said she was ugly — a political opponent, I would spend the rest of my life just going after them, making sure that they paid for it whereas Ted Cruz cannot hug Donald Trump enough,” Scarborough said.

Scarborough has long been critical of the president, who once attacked his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Who would humiliate themself in front of the president and the country like that?” Scarborough asked Friday.

“Well, the answer is most elected Republican officials in the United States of America,” Cecil replied.