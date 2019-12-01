52.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 1, 2019 3:28pm

MSNBC’s ‘AM Joy’ is ‘deeply sorry’ for using picture of white supremacist instead of former Navy secretary

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



MSNBC’s “AM Joy” mistakenly used a picture of white supremacist Richard Spencer during a Sunday segment, about the former secretary of the Navy who shares the same name.

Spencer was fired from his post last Sunday, after a public disagreement with President Trump over the Eddie Gallagher Navy SEAL Trident case. Spencer supported further disciplinary action against Gallagher after he was cleared of war crimes, and moved to have his Trident pin taken away. Trump stepped in and said he would prevent that from happening, which led to Spencer’s removal.

“CORRECTION: Earlier on #AMJoy as we were talking about former Navy secretary Richard Spencer we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer,” host Joy Reid tweeted. “We are very, deeply sorry for that mistake.”

Spencer spoke out about his firing on Wednesday for the first time in an op-ed for the Washington Post and wrote that Trump was out of touch with military standards and practices.

“This was a shocking and unprecedented intervention in a low-level review. It was also a reminder that the president has very little understanding of what it means to be in the military, to fight ethically or to be governed by a uniform set of rules and practices,” he wrote.

EX-MSNBC HOST SAYS NETWORK IS ‘SHAMELESS’ IN COVERAGE OF SANDERS, YANG, GABBARD

Gallagher was found not guilty in July, of murder and premeditated murder but was convicted of a lesser charge of posing for a photo with an Islamic State (ISIS) fighter’s corpse during a deployment to Iraq in 2017.

More from Media

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spencer ended his article by claiming almost all members of the U.S. armed forces make the right decision, nearly 100 percent of the time, and shouldn’t be judged by the actions of the minority.

“More importantly, Americans need to know that 99.9 percent of our uniformed members always have, always are and always will make the right decision,” he wrote. “Our allies need to know that we remain a force for good, and to please bear with us as we move through this moment in time.”

Fox News’ Melissa Leon contributed to this piece





Source link

Recent Articles

MSNBC’s ‘AM Joy’ is ‘deeply sorry’ for using picture of white supremacist instead of former Navy secretary

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC's "AM Joy" mistakenly used a picture of white supremacist Richard Spencer during a Sunday segment, about the former secretary of the Navy who...
Read more

Canadian woman arrested for not holding escalator handrail awarded $20G in damages

News WWNR -
0
A Canadian woman who was arrested for not holding on to an escalator handrail has been awarded $20,000 in damages by the nation's...
Read more

Collins: Schiff will be GOP’s ‘first and foremost witness’ for impeachment hearing

News WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is gearing up for his committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump,...
Read more

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

News WWNR -
0
7:06 AM ETAJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."To help you set...
Read more

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Canadian woman arrested for not holding escalator handrail awarded $20G in damages

WWNR -
0
A Canadian woman who was arrested for not holding on to an escalator handrail has been awarded $20,000 in damages by the nation's...
Read more
News

Collins: Schiff will be GOP’s ‘first and foremost witness’ for impeachment hearing

WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is gearing up for his committee’s role in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump,...
Read more
News

Sunday’s fantasy football inactives watch

WWNR -
0
7:06 AM ETAJ MassESPN Staff Writer CloseFantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor. Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."To help you set...
Read more
News

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

WWNR -
0
A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their...
Read more
video
News

Pastor says he faced backlash over meeting with Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump held meeting with religious leaders; two pastors who attended the meeting share insight on 'The Ingraham Angle.' source
Read more
Money

Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2019 Update

WWNR -
0
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap