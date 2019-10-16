MSNBC’s Hayes presses Kamala Harris on her call to remove Trump’s Twitter account

MSNBC host Chris Hayes pressed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to explain whether it was justified to force a private company like Twitter to take a “platform away” from President Trump.
Roger Goodell says there’s no talk about a draft lottery to combat tanking
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The NFL is not sending the tanking problem to a think tank.Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is enjoying...
Kellyanne Conway’s husband makes awkward appeal for ‘someone’ on Trump’s ‘runaway train’ to stop him
Attorney George Conway unleashed a fiery tweetstorm Wednesday in which he zapped President Trump's mental state and suggested that "someone" had to stop him."Someone on...
Lee Ann Walker adds 58 penalty strokes to score at Senior LPGA Championship
The rules have changed since the last time Lee Ann Walker competed in an LPGA-sanctioned event. She found out the hard way.Walker shot...
Dan Hoffman: There’s a ‘distinction’ between endless war and ‘ongoing presence’ to fight ISIS in Syria
Negotiations with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will likely not result in a positive outcome, former CIA Station Chief and Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman predicted...
