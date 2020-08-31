64.7 F
Beckley
Monday, August 31, 2020 12:25am

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweets Trump is heading to Kenosha to ‘whip up more violence’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



MSNBC host Joy Reid took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse President Trump of planning a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin – the current epicenter of U.S. riots – to whip “white supremacists’ into a violent frenzy.

The Trump-hating leftist TV talker said the riots that have engulfed big U.S. cities and last week descended on Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot by police are the fault of Trump and white racists.

“Let’s just be clear: Donald Trump is not going to Kenosha to calm the city or to comfort the family of Jacob Blake, or the families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, the two young men shot to death by one of Trump’s supporters,” she tweeted. “He’s going to Kenosha to whip up more violence.”

According to Reid’s bizarre theory, Trump’s election strategy is to instigate violence through Trump supporters and “white nationalist mobs” in cities with small Black populations and take advantage of Black Lives Matter protests.

MSNBC’S JOY REID CLAIMS RNC ‘TROTTED OUT’ BLACK SPEAKERS TO MAKE WHITES ‘FEEL GOOD ABOUT WHITE NATIONALISM’

“The ‘riots’ are not Black Lives Matter marches gone wrong,” she said. “Armed white nationalists are mobbing these cities to take advantage of protests and scare fellow white people into quietly siding with them. It’s an old, tried and true strategy: using fear & anti-blackness for politics.”

Reaction on Twitter was brutal, with “Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi accusing Reid of give “cover” to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Another reply from #Amuse said Reid must not be watching video of the ongoing riots around the country.

“This is demonstrably false. Spend one evening watching the various livestreams from the riots in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and D.C. on http://woke.net and you’ll notice that there aren’t any white nationalists present,” read the tweet.

Reid said Trump’s “strategy” to incite further destruction is a distraction from the reality that by the election, it’s likely that 200,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus because of “Trump’s incompetence; the Postal Service could be all-but broken, and the economy destroyed.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In reaction to the RNC, Reid recently suggested that convention organizers “trotted out” Black speakers to make White nationalism feel more acceptable. She tweeted out a piece published in The Nation addressing the accusation on Thursday.





Source link

Recent Articles

MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweets Trump is heading to Kenosha to ‘whip up more violence’

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC host Joy Reid took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse President Trump of planning a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin – the current epicenter of...
Read more

Ken Buck doubles down on Rand Paul’s call for investigation into funding of violent protests

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Sunday called for a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the funding of recent violent protests that have sprung...
Read more

Shaun King ignites online backlash after allegedly using Chadwick Boseman’s death to promote book

News WWNR -
0
Social justice activist Shaun King was accused on Twitter of using the death of movie star Chadwick Boseman to promote his book, sparking major online...
Read more

‘I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight’ overheard at Antifa gathering in Portland after Patriot Prayer backer was shot to death

News WWNR -
0
An apparent Antifa member was caught on camera discussing the death of a Patriot Prayer backer who'd been killed on Saturday night and called the deceased a "f***ing fascist," at a group...
Read more

Dem. senator accusing Trump of ‘killing people’ with rallies quiet on health risk from protests

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., slammed President Trump on Saturday for “deliberately killing people” by holding rallies and campaign events amid the novel coronavirus...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ken Buck doubles down on Rand Paul’s call for investigation into funding of violent protests

WWNR -
0
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Sunday called for a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the funding of recent violent protests that have sprung...
Read more
News

Shaun King ignites online backlash after allegedly using Chadwick Boseman’s death to promote book

WWNR -
0
Social justice activist Shaun King was accused on Twitter of using the death of movie star Chadwick Boseman to promote his book, sparking major online...
Read more
News

‘I am not sad that a f***ing fascist died tonight’ overheard at Antifa gathering in Portland after Patriot Prayer backer was shot to death

WWNR -
0
An apparent Antifa member was caught on camera discussing the death of a Patriot Prayer backer who'd been killed on Saturday night and called the deceased a "f***ing fascist," at a group...
Read more
News

Dem. senator accusing Trump of ‘killing people’ with rallies quiet on health risk from protests

WWNR -
0
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., slammed President Trump on Saturday for “deliberately killing people” by holding rallies and campaign events amid the novel coronavirus...
Read more
News

Dell Loy Hansen to sell Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals

WWNR -
0
Major League Soccer announced on Sunday that Dell Loy Hansen intends to sell Real Salt Lake FC, National Women's Soccer League side Utah...
Read more
News

Herschel Walker on protests by pro athletes: ‘Hope’ and ‘pray’ NFL brings both sides together on social justice issue

WWNR -
0
“I hope, hope, hope and I pray that you bring both sides together,” Herschel Walker, an NFL great and longtime friend of President Trump, told...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap