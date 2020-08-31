MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweets Trump is heading to Kenosha to ‘whip up more violence’

MSNBC host Joy Reid took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse President Trump of planning a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin – the current epicenter of U.S. riots – to whip “white supremacists’ into a violent frenzy.

The Trump-hating leftist TV talker said the riots that have engulfed big U.S. cities and last week descended on Kenosha after Jacob Blake was shot by police are the fault of Trump and white racists.

“Let’s just be clear: Donald Trump is not going to Kenosha to calm the city or to comfort the family of Jacob Blake, or the families of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, the two young men shot to death by one of Trump’s supporters,” she tweeted. “He’s going to Kenosha to whip up more violence.”

According to Reid’s bizarre theory, Trump’s election strategy is to instigate violence through Trump supporters and “white nationalist mobs” in cities with small Black populations and take advantage of Black Lives Matter protests.

“The ‘riots’ are not Black Lives Matter marches gone wrong,” she said. “Armed white nationalists are mobbing these cities to take advantage of protests and scare fellow white people into quietly siding with them. It’s an old, tried and true strategy: using fear & anti-blackness for politics.”

Reaction on Twitter was brutal, with “Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi accusing Reid of give “cover” to Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Another reply from #Amuse said Reid must not be watching video of the ongoing riots around the country.

“This is demonstrably false. Spend one evening watching the various livestreams from the riots in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, and D.C. on http://woke.net and you’ll notice that there aren’t any white nationalists present,” read the tweet.

Reid said Trump’s “strategy” to incite further destruction is a distraction from the reality that by the election, it’s likely that 200,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus because of “Trump’s incompetence; the Postal Service could be all-but broken, and the economy destroyed.”

In reaction to the RNC, Reid recently suggested that convention organizers “trotted out” Black speakers to make White nationalism feel more acceptable. She tweeted out a piece published in The Nation addressing the accusation on Thursday.