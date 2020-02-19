43.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 5:19pm

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: If Sanders were a woman who just had a heart attack, ‘he’d be finished’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested on Wednesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., benefits from being a male candidate as opposed to a female candidate, who would be “finished” if she suffered a heart attack on the campaign trail.

Sanders raised eyebrows this week when he said he had no intention of releasing any medical records following his heart attack last fall after previously vowing he would release more than the letters signed by his doctors.

Ahead of the MSNBC-hosted Democratic debate, Wallace recalled the medical attention President George W. Bush received while serving at the White House as well as the concerns that were raised against skin cancer survivor Sen. John McCain while working on his 2008 presidential campaign.

“Bernie Sanders pulling down the curtain on his health literally 16 weeks after suffering from a heart attack, not like lightness and dizziness at a 9/11 event that was crowded and hot like Hillary Clinton,” Wallace said. “If he were a woman, he would be finished.”

MSNBC’S EX-GOPER ANCHOR NICOLLE WALLACE SAYS SHE’D ‘GLADLY AND EASILY’ VOTE FOR BERNIE SANDERS

On Tuesday, Wallace had expressed with confidence that she would “gladly and easily” vote for Sanders if he were the Democratic nominee against President Trump in the general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m on the record. I will vote for whomever — I will, I will, I will gladly and easily and handily vote for Bernie Sanders if he’s the nominee. This is not personal,” Wallace told a panel on Tuesday, “but my political strategist is like, ‘It’s a four-alarm fire in my political soul.”

She continued, “I mean, how do you, as a Democratic Party, tell everyone to get behind someone who is — and I have no frickin’ clue what ‘democratic socialist’ means, but everyone thinks that’s what he is, and it sounds scary. And he’s got very little African-American support.”



Source link

Recent Articles

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: If Sanders were a woman who just had a heart attack, ‘he’d be finished’

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested on Wednesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., benefits from being a male candidate as opposed to a female candidate,...
Read more

France will not indiscriminately sign a post-Brexit deal on December 31 – minister

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the...
Read more

Bloomberg memo warns Sanders could be ‘impossible to stop’ unless rivals drop out

News WWNR -
0
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign warned in an internal memo that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be nearly unstoppable on his...
Read more

Rory McIlroy not in favor of proposed Premier Golf League

News WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY -- Rory McIlroy dealt a serious blow to the prospects of the proposed Premier Golf League, saying Wednesday that he is...
Read more

Key Pentagon official to resign at Trump’s request amid Huawei trade spat

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Acting Undersecretary of State John Rood gestures during a news conference after talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats in Budapest February...
Read more

Related Stories

News

France will not indiscriminately sign a post-Brexit deal on December 31 – minister

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European affairs Amelie de Montchalin leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting and an official presentation of the...
Read more
News

Bloomberg memo warns Sanders could be ‘impossible to stop’ unless rivals drop out

WWNR -
0
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign warned in an internal memo that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be nearly unstoppable on his...
Read more
News

Rory McIlroy not in favor of proposed Premier Golf League

WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY -- Rory McIlroy dealt a serious blow to the prospects of the proposed Premier Golf League, saying Wednesday that he is...
Read more
News

Key Pentagon official to resign at Trump’s request amid Huawei trade spat

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Acting Undersecretary of State John Rood gestures during a news conference after talks between U.S. and Russian diplomats in Budapest February...
Read more
News

Donna Brazile: Democratic primary voters – it‘s your turn to take control over who will face Trump in November

WWNR -
0
Election Day for millions of American voters has already started with early voting from Nevada to California to Texas and North Carolina. The...
Read more
Money

Market Expecting Short Shut Down: Sands A Losing Hand – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

WWNR -
0
The economics of the casino business are very attractive. You profit from the losses of irrational gambling, fueled by an environment entirely under...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap