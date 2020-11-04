37.9 F
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shares bad Florida news with Biden fans: ‘You can hear liquor cabinets opening’

By WWNR
Politics



MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed sympathy to her viewers as Election Night continued to show promise for President Trump‘s reelection bid. 

Wallace, who was hosting the liberal network’s election coverage, expressed worry as results from Florida were increasingly favoring Trump against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The state was later called in Trump’s favor.

Florida is a state “that has been increasingly difficult for Democrats to win in statewide,” Wallace told the network’s assembled panelists.

“You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land,” Wallace mourned. “But Florida wasn’t a state the Biden campaign was counting on, Florida wasn’t a state essential to a Biden win.”

Over on its sister broadcast network, NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell indicated that Biden’s defeat was due to Trump’s “socialist” label of the Democratic nominee. 

“The real problem, I think, early on is labeling Joe Biden as a socialist,” Mitchell said. “And the fact that the Biden campaign was very slow to respond to that. Also [the Biden campaign] didn’t canvass because of COVID, they were not canvassing. The Trump campaign has been canvasing Florida for three years. The Biden campaign only came in recently. That’s why they sent Barack Obama twice in just the past couple of weeks. And, in fact, it may not be enough to overcome that advantage at all.”



