Mt Hope holds Special City Council Meeting. Seeks Public Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

Mt. Hope – WWNR- The Mt. Hope City Council will be holding a special meeting on Monday October 25th at 6:00PM

regarding funds received by the city from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) . The council will be considering input from the public as well as resolutions authorizing Vaccine/Health incentives for all employees and Quarterly Premium pay for essential full- time employees.

Any interested party may appear before the Council to express their opinions. The meeting will be held at the community center located at 518 Main Street in Mt. Hope. Masks will be required.