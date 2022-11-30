Mullins Named Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders

“Christina knows the ins and outs of mental health in West Virginia, as well as the substance use disorder issues we face in the state,” said Crouch. “She is well aware of the issues that accompany this addiction and has an excellent working relationship with Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy. Christina has the unique capacity to understand and analyze the data and will use it to make well-informed decisions to move West Virginia forward.”She is a graduate of Marshall University where she earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology. “As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, I have seen firsthand how addiction and mental health disorders have affected our communities, but have also seen how West Virginians can make a difference when they work together toward a common goal,” said Mullins. “Governor Justice and Secretary Crouch have made clear that addressing these issues are a priority and I will work hard to continue implementing data driven strategies to help our communities be healthier.” Mullins is the second deputy secretary named following the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.