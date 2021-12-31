Multi-day severe weather outbreak to begin on New Year’s Eve

By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist

A powerful storm will swing into the southern Plains and Southeast Friday, bringing with it the potential for nighttime severe weather and possible tornadoes on New Year’s Eve.

As Americans ring in the new year and say goodbye to 2021, a large portion of the country will be at risk for a serious severe weather outbreak that could involve nocturnal tornadoes, AccuWeather forecasters say.

“As a potent storm traverses from the Plains into the Ohio Valley from Friday into Saturday, it will bring drenching rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer.

During the day on Friday, showers are expected across eastern Texas and eastern Oklahoma, much of Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana and portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. By Friday night, a cold front moving into the region and a strengthening area of low pressure along that front will cause explosive thunderstorm development.

While severe weather events are less frequent in the winter than during the other seasons of the year, they can occur at any time. The unseasonably warm and humid air in place across the South will add to the severity of the storms. Flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes will all be threats with any thunderstorms that develop.

As was the case a few weeks ago when a historic tornado outbreak unfolded, much of the severe weather is expected during the nighttime hours. In addition, since Friday night is New Year’s Eve, more people than usual will be out late at night and on the roads. But for those who may turn in early, forecasters say residents should be sure to have a way to be woken up should a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning be issued.

“Since the majority of the population is asleep [during the overnight hours], it is challenging for residents to be fully prepared and take quick action to protect themselves,” explained Smithmyer.

On Friday night, cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas, and Shreveport, Louisiana, will be at risk for severe weather.

