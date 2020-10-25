49.1 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 25, 2020 5:37am

Murder hornets vacuumed from Washington hive by space-suited bug pros

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


That’s one small step for man, one giant vacuum ride toward oblivion for hornet-kind.

Space-suited bug specialists successfully vacuumed up a nest of so-called “murder hornets” in Washington state on Saturday, capping a months-long effort to swat back the invasive, bee-slaughtering pest.

“Got ’em,” the Washington State Department of Agriculture tweeted on Saturday afternoon, alongside photos of their efforts.

“Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blain this morning,” the tweet read.

The basketball-sized nest was hidden inside the hollow of a tree, in woods two hours north of Seattle, officials said.

WASHINGTON STATE BUG HUNTERS FIND FIRST-EVER ASIAN GIANT ‘MURDER HORNETS’ NEST IN US

It is the first nest of the 2-inch-long, venomous insects — real name “Asian giant hornets” — to be successfully located after almost a year of worrisome individual sightings near the British Columbia border.

The state’s effort began with the trapping of three hornets — and the task of keeping them alive with strawberry jam long enough for the next steps.

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

Entomologists then used dental floss to tie tiny radio tracking devices to their abdomens.

The hornets then had to be tracked back to their nest, which was well-hidden inside the cavity of a tree.

One bug was lost entirely in the process, causing some concern.

In photo provided by the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture, an Asian Giant Hornet wearing a tracking device is shown Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 near Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

In photo provided by the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture, an Asian Giant Hornet wearing a tracking device is shown Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 near Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

Given that the hornets have venomous, 6-millimeter-long stingers, entomologists had to dress in thick protective suits for the next part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They sealed the cavity with foam, covered it with plastic wrap, and then inserted a tube inside to suck the buggers out into a collection chamber.

A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

A Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

“We extract them alive,” explained state entomologist Erik Spichiger. “We will kill them.”

The tree will next be cut down in order to extract and kill the larvae and, ideally, find the queen — so long as she hasn’t high-tailed it out of there already to start a new hive.

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, walks with a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, walks with a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (Associated Press)

The murder hornets — named for their ability to decimate a hive of bees in a matter of hours — first appeared near Blaine in Washington state in December, 2019. They have destroyed six or seven hives in the area.

The species is normally found in China and other Asian countries, where their stings kill about a dozen people a year. It’s unknown how they got to North America.





Source link

Recent Articles

Indiana brings the chaos, Justin Fields brings his A-game, and more from Week 8

News WWNR -
0
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is 6-foot-3, a seemingly insignificant fact from Indiana's roster and the universe's cruelest twist for Penn State.Oh sure, that...
Read more

Murder hornets vacuumed from Washington hive by space-suited bug pros

News WWNR -
0
That’s one small step for man, one giant vacuum ride toward oblivion for hornet-kind.Space-suited bug specialists successfully vacuumed up a nest of so-called...
Read more

AOC tells Jane Fonda it’s OK to be Trump’s ‘public enemy No. 1’: ‘That’s a good thing’

News WWNR -
0
Being attacked President Trump is a “badge of honor," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told actress Jane Fonda during an online interview last week."If the worst and...
Read more

Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: ‘Are we in Cleveland?’

News WWNR -
0
A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.“Are we in Cleveland?” she was...
Read more

Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

News WWNR -
0
The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge on Friday to stop counting Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots as the president and his supporters...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Indiana brings the chaos, Justin Fields brings his A-game, and more from Week 8

WWNR -
0
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is 6-foot-3, a seemingly insignificant fact from Indiana's roster and the universe's cruelest twist for Penn State.Oh sure, that...
Read more
News

AOC tells Jane Fonda it’s OK to be Trump’s ‘public enemy No. 1’: ‘That’s a good thing’

WWNR -
0
Being attacked President Trump is a “badge of honor," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told actress Jane Fonda during an online interview last week."If the worst and...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: ‘Are we in Cleveland?’

WWNR -
0
A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.“Are we in Cleveland?” she was...
Read more
News

Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

WWNR -
0
The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge on Friday to stop counting Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots as the president and his supporters...
Read more
News

Fred Fleitz: Sudan-Israel agreement normalizing relations marks a revolutionary change — all thanks to Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump, fresh from his successful debate performance against former Vice President Joe Biden, had a major surprise announcement Friday: a peace agreement...
Read more
News

Netanyahu skirts Trump’s attempted condemnation of Joe Biden

WWNR -
0
In a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday, President Trump pivoted a discussion on the Israel-Sudan peace agreement to knock his Democratic...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap