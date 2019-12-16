39.3 F
Beckley
Monday, December 16, 2019 3:46am

Nadler calls for Trump’s removal in committee’s 658-page report on articles of impeachment

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote that President Trump is a threat to the Constitution and should be removed from office, according to the committee’s 658-page report on the articles of impeachment resolution against Trump that was submitted early Monday.

The majority wrote that President Trump abused his office by soliciting the interference of Ukraine in the 2020 election and then obstructed the impeachment inquiry into his conduct.

The report was released at 12:30 a.m. ET., and included a dissent from the committee’s minority that called the case for impeachment “not only weak but dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments.”

Trump is accused, in the first article, of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival Joe Biden while holding military aid as leverage, and, in the second, of obstructing Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to probe his actions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The president insists he did nothing wrong and blasts the Democrats’ effort daily as a sham and harmful to America.

Nadler wrote that Trump should be removed and “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

No Republicans have so far signaled that they will support the articles of impeachment, but a small handful of Democrats who represent GOP-leaning districts have said they may join Republicans in voting against them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Nadler calls for Trump’s removal in committee’s 658-page report on articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote that President Trump is a threat to the Constitution and should be removed...
Read more

NY prison inmate’s suicide raises questions about solitary confinement

News WWNR -
0
Advocates are warning of the dangers of solitary confinement for inmates with mental-health issues after a review of an inmate's suicide at a New...
Read more

Derek Carr booed as Raiders lose final game in Oakland

News WWNR -
0
OAKLAND -- The jeers were noticeable as Derek Carr jogged to the Black Hole to thank fans for the support they had shown...
Read more

India grapples with protest violence after government announces non-Muslim citizenship rule

News WWNR -
0
The third day of protests against a new law in India -- which would give citizenship to people from neighboring countries fleeing religious persecution...
Read more

Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected Senate trial of Trump

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NY prison inmate’s suicide raises questions about solitary confinement

WWNR -
0
Advocates are warning of the dangers of solitary confinement for inmates with mental-health issues after a review of an inmate's suicide at a New...
Read more
News

Derek Carr booed as Raiders lose final game in Oakland

WWNR -
0
OAKLAND -- The jeers were noticeable as Derek Carr jogged to the Black Hole to thank fans for the support they had shown...
Read more
News

India grapples with protest violence after government announces non-Muslim citizenship rule

WWNR -
0
The third day of protests against a new law in India -- which would give citizenship to people from neighboring countries fleeing religious persecution...
Read more
News

Schumer seeks testimony from Mulvaney, Bolton in expected Senate trial of Trump

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The senior U.S. Senate Democrat called on Sunday for the Republican-led chamber to demand testimony from four current and former...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders takes swings at batting practice, makes pitch for minor-league teams

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took a swing at an issue close to home for the 2020 presidential hopeful Sunday, as he rallied against Major League Baseball's plan...
Read more
News

Botswana cancels hunters’ licenses following controversy over killing protected elephant

WWNR -
0
Botswana's government has revoked the licenses of two professional hunters who ignited controversy when they shot and killed a protected elephant that had been...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap