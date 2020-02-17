NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip recalls joining Trump on landmark trip to Daytona 500

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip spoke with Fox News host and race fan Dagen McDowell on Monday, recalling his trip to the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 with President Trump.

Waltrip said on “Outnumbered Overtime” that it was his first time meeting Trump, adding that he joined the president on Air Force One as it departed Palm Beach, Fla., to head for the track.

The former Fox Sports color analyst — who retired last year after 19 years in the booth with NASCAR on FOX — said Trump appeared extremely comfortable and excited about taking part in the festivities at the Great American Race. Though rain almost immediately postponed much of the racing action to Monday, Trump and Waltrip arrived in warm and sunny Daytona Beach — flying low over the track for the fans.

“Yesterday was an unbelievable day for me. When we flew over the racetrack, I literally felt like I could reach down and touch the cars, we were so low. The president was so excited about going to the race. It was a fantastic day,” he said.

TRUMP REVS UP DAYTONA 500 WITH HISTORIC LAP IN ‘THE BEAST’

“I haven’t had a day like that in my whole life. It was just really fun to be a part of that,” the Owensboro, Ky. native added.

Waltrip, who won the Daytona 500 in 1989 driving the #17 Tide Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, said the White House was initially trying to find a way for him to drive the presidential limousine around the track, chauffering Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

He told McDowell that due to some complications and input from the Secret Service, the plan was eventually rejected. But he said he told the agent driving “The Beast” –as the presidential limousine is called — that there was a “backup driver” ready just in case.

“I’m standing by if you need me,” he recalled telling Trump’s driver.

“I was standing on the sidelines. Sometimes you can be the show, [and] sometimes you are part of the show. Yesterday, I was just a part of the show. It was the president’s day. He was excited about the 101,000 people that were there in the grandstand. Those were his people.”

DAYTONA 500 POSTPONED TO MONDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING RAIN DELAYS

The three-time NASCAR Cup series winner told McDowell that the president made sure to greet as many of the drivers and crew members as he could while he was in the infield.

Waltrip said Trump was greeted upon his arrival at the track by driver Chase Elliott (#9), his Hall of Fame father, Bill Elliott, and the race’s polesitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#47).

McDowell remarked that driver Clint Bowyer (#14) had also tweeted about meeting the president and first lady.

“He was just there in the moment,” Waltrip said of Trump.

“There were a bunch of guys there to meet the president to welcome him,” he added. “He went out and got in ‘The Beast’ and led the field around the track, gave the command.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is the first time I’ve ever been with him. I never saw him so comfortable and so confident and so confident about doing something.”

He said one thing that he found striking about Trump’s day at the track was how fervent he was in making the trip a “family affair.”

“The thing I admire a lot about the president is the way he loves his family and the way he wants them with him. You call all the kids up and say, ‘want to go to the Daytona 500?’ — ‘Heck yeah, lets go to the Daytona 500.’ He was so comfortable. I was so impressed with the way he handled the whole day. It was really exciting for me to be a part of and watch.”

Waltrip’s former Fox Sports colleagues Jeff Gordon — a retired championship driver himself — and Mike Joy will have the call as the Great American Race resumes Monday at 4 p.m. on FOX.