10 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 26, 2020 5:30am

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper drew some negative reactions on social media Friday after chuckling during an interview.

During the appearance on local TV, Cooper spoke about the work that investigators would be doing at the blast site.

“They’re gonna be super-careful,” Cooper said, “and they’re gonna inspect everything and make sure that, you know, this is the only explosion that’s gonna happen in Nashville today.”

John Cooper has been Nashville's mayor since September 2019. (Nashville city website)

John Cooper has been Nashville’s mayor since September 2019. (Nashville city website)

The 64-year-old Democrat, a Harvard-educated Nashville native who became the city’s mayor in September 2019, then let out a laugh before talking about broken water mains near the explosion site.

NASHVILLE POLICE WHO CLEARED AREA BEFORE EXPLOSION PRAISED AS LIFE-SAVERS: ‘COULD HAVE BEEN MUCH WORSE’

Numerous Twitter users appeared perplexed by the mayor’s comments.

“Why is Nashville’s mayor laughing about a massive bomb ripping through hos downtown on Christmas????” one Twitter user wrote.

“This chuckling clown @JohnCooper4Nash is hot on the case!” another commented.

 “Seems like it’s nothing for him,” a third Twitter user wrote.

In other comments to the media, Cooper lavished his city’s police officers with praise for how they handled an unexpected and sudden crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“These incredible heroes who ran to danger with uncertain outcomes ahead of them were responsible for so many injuries being saved,” the mayor said at an evening news conference.

He said the officers in the area of the explosion “took swift action and directed people away to save lives – even at a time when their own lives would have been in peril.

“They are heroes and I am grateful to them.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Nashville’s Dem mayor slammed online for chuckling during TV interview

News WWNR -
0
Maybe it was his way of lowering his stress level after a downtown explosion on Christmas morning, but Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper...
Read more

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline gets no jail time after DUI guilty plea

News WWNR -
0
Another Biden walks free.Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to...
Read more

State with one of the strictest lockdowns in the country has the most COVID cases

News WWNR -
0
There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the...
Read more

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relieved at not being picked as Biden’s VP

News WWNR -
0
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief...
Read more

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

News WWNR -
0
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Joe Biden’s niece Caroline gets no jail time after DUI guilty plea

WWNR -
0
Another Biden walks free.Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden pleaded guilty to DUI on Dec. 3 — and was sentenced to 20 days to...
Read more
News

State with one of the strictest lockdowns in the country has the most COVID cases

WWNR -
0
There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in California despite unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions aimed at curbing the spreading of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, the...
Read more
News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relieved at not being picked as Biden’s VP

WWNR -
0
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief...
Read more
News

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara scores three first-half TDs

WWNR -
0
It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run...
Read more
News

US Embassy in Baghdad denies rumor of evacuation, with tensions high after largest attack in decade

WWNR -
0
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Friday denied rumors of an evacuation at the building after the embassy was attacked earlier this week.A tweet from...
Read more
News

‘Squad’ introduces bill for $2,000 stimulus checks backed by Trump

WWNR -
0
Members of the progressive "Squad" in the House on Thursday introduced their own bill to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans after President Trump...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap