National Day of Prayer at Word Park – 5/4/23

Beckley, WV – Volunteers and local church representatives are coming together to offer Beckley’s National

Day of Prayer 2023 on Thursday, May 4, at the Word Park gazebo. Church representatives,

readers, and singers are scheduled approximately every 15 minutes between 7:00 am and 7:00

pm.

During the 15-minute time spots, participants normally read Bible scriptures, and they may

offer a prayer, and/or an optional song (a portable sound system will be set up at the gazebo).

Hebrews’ food/drink truck will set up from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm near the gazebo offering food

and drinks for sale. Residents are invited to stop by for lunch and fellowship during the event.

Last year, 26 churches attended to participate. The organizers are expecting more than 40

participants this year. Beckley’s Day of Prayer event was started by Sherrie Hunter in 2011 and

has been coordinated by her along with a few other volunteers every year since (except 2020

and 2021 due to Covid).

The tentative schedule is below If interested

in any of the open spots, contact Jill Moorefield or Sherrie Hunter.

7:00 – Set-up – Welcome

7:10 am – Jones Memorial Baptist – confirmed.

7:30 am – LEAF – confirmed.

7:45 am – St. Francis de Sales- confirmed.

8:00 am – Beckley Praise Pastor Paul – confirmed.

8:15 am – Sprague Freewill Baptist

8:30 am – Maple Fork

8:45 am – United Methodist Temple – confirmed.

9:00 am – Beckley Presbyterian Church – confirmed.

9:15 am – Beckley Community UMC?

9:30 am – United Apostolic Faith Church – confirmed.

9:40 am – Beckley First Baptist Church – confirmed.

10:00 – St. Stephens Episcopal – confirmed.

10:15 – St. Luke Lutheran – confirmed.

10:45 – Dry Creek Methodist – confirmed.

11:00 – 3:00

11:00 – Salvation Army – confirmed.

11:15 – Stanaford Road Baptist Church – confirmed.

11:30 – Family Worship Center – confirmed.

11:45 – Greater Beckley Christian School seniors – confirmed.

12:00 – Heart of God Ministries – Crystal to ask Bishop Simms.

12:15 – Horse Creek Freewill Baptist

12:30 – Faith Community Church – confirmed.

12:45 – Faith Baptist Church – confirmed.

1:00 – I-Heart?

1:15 – Manna House – confirmed.

1:30 – Life Changers – confirmed.

1:45 – Legacy Church (moving into the Emmanuel Church on Harper Road)?

2:00 – Calloway Heights Baptist – confirmed.

2:15 – North Beckley Church of Christ – confirmed.

2:30 – Nazarene – confirmed.

2:45 – Sky Baptist –- confirmed.

3:00 – First Christian Church – confirmed.

3:15 – Cross Point – confirmed

3:30 – Mia Bailey – Christian singer / Festival Queen

3:45 – New Life Church – confirmed.

4:00 – The Gospel Chapel – confirmed.

4:15 – Providence Bible – confirmed.

4:30 – Bible Baptist – confirmed.

4:45 – Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church – confirmed.

5:00 – Greater New Jerusalem Holiness Temple – confirmed.